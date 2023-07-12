How could Oklahoma HC Brent Venables be on the hot seat? Exploring what would have to happen for Sooners' head man to feel the heat in 2nd season

Brent Venables’ return to Oklahoma in 2022 was greeted with a lot of fanfare and optimism. Having served as defensive coordinator at Clemson and winning the national championship twice, the expectations were high that he’d do well.

But as things turned out, Venables’ first season in charge was a big disappointment. The Sooners ended the season with just six overall wins, with three coming in conference matchups.

It was the fewest wins Oklahoma has managed in a season since 1998. Of course, it didn’t help that the Sooners' defense was shambolic, ranking 122nd among the 131 FBA teams.

In light of this, it is easy to see how Venables is coming under pressure to turn things around for the team in 2023. Coming off a disappointing season, 2023 will be Oklahoma’s last season competing in the Big 12. The Sooners are moving to the SEC, where they will face even tougher competition.

There are no two ways about it. Brent Venables has to win in 2023. More than anyone, he understands the importance of winning, being a former assistant coach of the Sooners. This is a proud program with a history of winning, where anything less than that is unacceptable.

Oklahoma might be Venables’ first stint as head coach, but he’s a high-profile coach all the same. The 52-year-old has proven himself as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator at Clemson and previously at Oklahoma. He is a 2016 Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top assistant coach at Clemson.

So, besides his job being on the line, Venables’ reputation as a coach is also on the line in 2023. Any coach can be forgiven for having one bad season every now and then. But when it becomes continuous, no one takes such a coach seriously anymore.

It would be fatal going through such an ordeal in his first head coach role. So, he knows this is another storm he needs to weather.

What can Brent Venables do to ease the pressure on him at Oklahoma?

Oklahoma Spring Game

As anyone would agree, the situation at Norman will not turn around by itself. Brent Venables and his coaching staff have much to do to improve an acceptable performance in 2023 and keep his job.

Most importantly, Venables needs to improve the Sooners’ recruitment. Oklahoma is currently ranked 33rd on the 247Sports' 2024 recruiting class ranking. There is plenty of room for improvement, and it has to be urgent.

Finding the right players is one thing. Developing them into team players and winners is another. Venables needs to pay more attention to the development of his players and infuse a winning mentality in them.

Ultimately, college football is one game at a time, and each matchup must be managed effectively to have a winning season. It is up to Brent Venables now as the 2023 college football season draws closer by the day.

