How to truck in College Football 26? Master the power moves to dominate defenders

EA Sports College Football 26 is out, and it's time to master moves that'll help dominate the competition. One potential move to add is trucking, and the latest iteration of the video game brings a ton of realism to the concept.

We'll explain what trucking means, how to truck in College Football 26 and list the best players to truck with.

What does trucking mean in College Football 26?

Trucking is a move that involves an offensive player using a part of his body as a tool to bypass an incoming defensive player. It is mostly used by quarterbacks and running backs as they approach the opposing team's line. A good trucking move can be the difference between a turnover and a five-yard gain.

How to truck in College Football 26?

According to Game Haus, users need a simple set of moves to truck in College Football 26 successfully. They need to flick up the right joystick while the ball carrier is cradling the football.

Additionally, it's important to give the player ample time to complete the animation. The pro tip is to start half a second before you think you need to. This helps pull off the move and surprise the defender.

It's important to note that defenders are quicker to get to the ball carrier in College Football 26 when compared to College Football 25. Ensuring that the ball carrier has the features required to complete the trucking move is key. Heavier ball carriers should do the trick with a juke move being a more potent option for players with lighter frames.

Best players for trucking in College Football 26

Here are three players that are tailor-made for trucking in College Football 26.

1. Jeremiyah Love, running back, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Jeremiyah Love is the star running back of Notre Dame, and he's the highest-rated player at his position in College Football 26. Love's stats are tailor-made for trucking as he possesses 93 agility, 92 ball carrier vision, 92 change of direction and 91 break tackle.

2. Nicholas Singleton, running back, Penn State Nittany Lions

Nicholas Singleton will be key to James Franklin and Penn State's national championship hopes in 2025.

Singleton has attributes that'll suit trucking to a tee. He has 94 speed, 93 acceleration, 91 agility, 84 carrying, 87 break tackle, 88 trucking and 85 ball carrier vision.

3. LaNorris Sellers, quarterback, South Carolina Gamecocks

LaNorris Sellers is the strongest quarterback in College Football 26. He is one of the key pieces of South Carolina, and trucking should be a breeze for the dual-threat signal-caller.

Sellers has 82 strength, 93 acceleration and 91 agility. He's the all-around package for a user looking to gain a couple of extra yards as a quarterback in a playoff game.

