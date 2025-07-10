EA Sports College Football 26 vs 25: What's new, game modes, playbooks and more

It is the time of year college football gamers have been waiting for, the release of College Football 26 is here. That means fans are able to upgrade from their CFB 25 version to the CFB 26 edition. However, not everyone likes to upgrade sports games every year. While there are always differences, they are not always significant.

So, here is a look at some of the key differences between College Football 25 and 26.

Key differences between College Football 25 and 26

Expanded playbook

One of the most significant changes from College Football 25 to 26 is the expanded playbook. There are hundreds of new players for players to use, including 45 new formations. Players are also able to tweak plays more than in last year's game. This should allow players to have more control over offensive and defensive strategy.

Real-world coaches

One of the best additions to College Football 26 is the inclusion of real-world coaches. Although not every notable head coach is in the game, many of them agreed to have their likeness included in the game. This was not the case in CFB 25 and should add to the player's immersion.

High school mode returns

Before the decade-long hiatus between EA College Football games, high school mode was a popular aspect of the franchise. While it was not included in College Football 25, it is back for CFB 26. In this mode, players will complete in-game tasks to notch up points, improving their recruiting ranking before choosing their school.

When is the College Football 26 final release date?

College Football 26 was officially released to the general public on Thursday. However, anyone who purchased the deluxe edition or MVP bundle got three days of early access, starting on Monday.

Should you upgrade from College Football 25?

Upgrading to College Football 26 from College Football 25 is a decision each player will need to make separately. There are certainly benefits to upgrading to CFB 26. Since the franchise is only in its second edition since its return from hiatus, there are many new features included this year that could entice players to upgrade.

However, if you choose not to upgrade, CFB 25 should still provide a positive gaming experience. Many players choose to only upgrade every few years when it comes to sports games. So, it is up to each player to determine whether it is worth it to spend the extra money this year for the new version.

