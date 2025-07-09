College Football 26: How to become a five-star recruit in Road to Glory mode

If you're diving into College Football 26's Road to Glory mode, your first big challenge isn’t in college, it’s in high school. Becoming a five-star recruit is your ticket to getting offers from powerhouse schools and starting your career off right. But here’s the thing: it’s not just about winning games. You’ve got to play smart, make good decisions, and show coaches why you’re worth that fifth star.

Ad

On that note, this guide explains how to become a five-star recruit in Road to Glory mode.

College Football 26: Five-star recruit guide in Road to Glory mode

Here’s a step-by-step guide to becoming a five-star recruit in Road to Glory mode in College Football 26.

1) Choose your starting path and position wisely

Right at the beginning, the game asks you to choose your path. You must pick between:

Ad

Trending

Elite (5-star)

Blue Chip (4-star)

Contributor (3-star)

Underdog (2-star)

The higher your starting rank, the easier it is to get noticed early. But if you’re looking for a challenge, beginning as an Underdog can make the journey more rewarding. Either way, you’re not locked in; your play will ultimately define your star rating.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Next, pick your position. Choose what fits your playstyle. Don’t just go with what sounds or looks cool. If you like running wild as a QB, go for a Backfield Creator.

Each archetype also gives you unique abilities, like better accuracy on the run or improved ball handling under pressure. These matter, especially when you’re trying to impress scouts with specific play types.

2) Perform well in the high school season

Ad

Once you’re in-season, your goal is to just perform. Each week, your ranking updates based on how well you complete in-game moments. Instead of playing full games, choose four situations per week, like needing a first down on a third-and-long, or running a successful option play.

A still from College Football 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Every moment has two goals and contributes to your Tape Score, which tracks how recruitable you are. The higher your Tape Score, the more attention you get from top schools. Choose moments that suit your strengths and position wisely in this case.

Ad

3) Carefully manage the recruiting process

Each week, you’ll see how your status is changing, where you rank nationally, what schools are interested, and what your Tape Score progress looks like. Early on, you’ll get interviewed by a local reporter, where your answers can affect which types of schools pursue you.

You must also pick your top 10 schools. If you’re a receiver, don’t choose a run-heavy team and expect to get the ball. Match your skills to the system that fits.

Ad

Read more: Will College Football 26 feature crossplay?

4) Your off-the-field choices will matter too

Throughout the season, you’ll get little side decisions like whether to study for a test or go to homecoming. These can impact your player’s focus, mood, or even how scouts view your discipline. Make choices that boost your performance, especially when big games are coming up.

As the season progresses, you will start getting offers. First from smaller schools, and eventually from national powerhouses. If you’re consistently hitting your goals and playing smart, you’ll be sitting on multiple big-name offers before the final game.

Ad

Then comes signing day. Narrow your list to three schools and make your final pick. If you want to become a five-star recruit in Road to Glory, you must be consistent, smart, and strategic.

Deliver on the field, make thoughtful decisions off it, and use the recruiting tools to your advantage. You don’t need to be perfect; you just need to keep improving week after week.

Also read: College Football 26 trailer release

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.