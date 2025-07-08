Is College Football 26 Deluxe Edition worth buying?

The community has been buzzing with excitement since EA Sports launched College Football 26 Deluxe Edition on July 7, 2025. With the standard version arriving on July 10, 2025, fans are busy deciding which edition offers better value for money.
Although a little expensive, the Deluxe Edition of College Football 26 is worth buying for completionists. For further clarity, this article compares EA College Football 26 Deluxe Edition with its standard variant to help readers make an informed decision.
Difference between EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe Edition and Standard Edition
While the College Football 26 Deluxe Edition has already been released, players can still pre-order the Standard Edition by visiting the official website.
Standard Edition ($69.99)
The Standard Edition provides the core gameplay experience of the upcoming EA Sports title. It includes:
- College Ultimate Team™ All Hands Pack (Choice of 1 out of 2 items)
- Dynasty Coach Points
- Road to Glory Skill Points
Since Dynasty and Road to Glory are two of the most popular game modes, those Coach Points and Skill Points will help boost your in-game progress.
Deluxe Edition ($99.99)
While you must pay $30.00 extra for the Deluxe Edition, it includes all the features from the Standard Edition, along with extra rewards:
- 3-Day Early Access
- 4600 College Football Points
- Early Access Solo Challenges
While a three-day Early Access might not be available for you, the 4600 College Football Points and the Early Access Solo Challenges will be worth the investment, especially for collectors and completionists.
Is purchasing College Football 26 Deluxe Edition worth it?
Purchasing the Deluxe Edition is worthwhile for fans of game modes like Dynasty and Road to Glory. Getting Skill Points and Coach Points early in the game provides a competitive edge.
That said, the Standard Version will also suffice for many players. Budget-conscious or casual gamers can wait for three days to get the core gameplay experience at a cheaper price.
