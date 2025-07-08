Is College Football 26 Deluxe Edition worth buying?

The community has been buzzing with excitement since EA Sports launched College Football 26 Deluxe Edition on July 7, 2025. With the standard version arriving on July 10, 2025, fans are busy deciding which edition offers better value for money.

Ad

Although a little expensive, the Deluxe Edition of College Football 26 is worth buying for completionists. For further clarity, this article compares EA College Football 26 Deluxe Edition with its standard variant to help readers make an informed decision.

Difference between EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe Edition and Standard Edition

While the College Football 26 Deluxe Edition has already been released, players can still pre-order the Standard Edition by visiting the official website.

Ad

Trending

Check out the difference between College Football 26 Standard and Deluxe Edition (Image via EA Sports)

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Ad

The Standard Edition provides the core gameplay experience of the upcoming EA Sports title. It includes:

College Ultimate Team™ All Hands Pack (Choice of 1 out of 2 items)

Dynasty Coach Points

Road to Glory Skill Points

Also read: EA College Football 26 New Features

Since Dynasty and Road to Glory are two of the most popular game modes, those Coach Points and Skill Points will help boost your in-game progress.

Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

While you must pay $30.00 extra for the Deluxe Edition, it includes all the features from the Standard Edition, along with extra rewards:

Ad

3-Day Early Access

4600 College Football Points

Early Access Solo Challenges

Also read: Will College Football 26 feature Crossplay

While a three-day Early Access might not be available for you, the 4600 College Football Points and the Early Access Solo Challenges will be worth the investment, especially for collectors and completionists.

Is purchasing College Football 26 Deluxe Edition worth it?

Purchasing the Deluxe Edition is worthwhile for fans of game modes like Dynasty and Road to Glory. Getting Skill Points and Coach Points early in the game provides a competitive edge.

Ad

The Deluxe Edition of College Football 26 is perfect for competitive players (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: College Football 26 trailer release

That said, the Standard Version will also suffice for many players. Budget-conscious or casual gamers can wait for three days to get the core gameplay experience at a cheaper price.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.