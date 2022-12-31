How to watch the 2022 Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU: Start time, ticket prices, TV channels, radio station

The 2022 Fiesta Bowl game is almost upon us, and it is a game between the second and third-ranked teams in the division. In one corner, we have the Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan Wolverines, while in the other we have the TCU Horned Frogs led by Sonny Dykes.

The game is one of the highlights of the college football season, and will see two of the best programs in the country vie for glory. NFL scouts will be present, neutrals will be curious, and the football world will be put on notice. So, let's take you on a round trip as we show you a couple of things you need to know about the 2022 Fiesta game.

When and where is the 2022 Fiesta Bowl? Schedule date, time, and location

The game will be held at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona. The 2022 Fiesta Bowl will be played on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. The kickoff time is 4:00 p.m. ET.

Michigan Wolverines vs. TCU Horned Frogs: TV channel and live stream

You can stream the Fiesta Game with the ESPN+ app or on the ESPN website. The Fiesta Bowl will be covered by ESPN, in keeping with the partnership between the network and the NCAA.

There's no need to worry if you don't have ESPN, as the game can be streamed via other platforms. Platforms such as FuboTV, Hulu and LiveTV.

Fiesta Game radio coverage

The game will be airing on 97.1 The Ticket and on AM950 WWJ. For Michigan's radio broadcast, you can also listen to the game on SiriusXM Channel 84.

Fiesta Game Ticket Details

If you are in Arizona for this one, there are tickets you can purchase to see the event. Tickets will be available by visiting fiestabowl.org/ticket. You can also buy Fiesta Game Tickets with ticket selling giants like Ticketmaster.

Fiesta Bowl 2022 Betting Odds

The Michigan Wolverines are heavily favored to beat the TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs might need to play the game of their lives to come out tops, and the odds say as much.

SP+ Offense: 21

SP+ Defense: 4

FPI: +24.5

Against The Spread: 8-4

Over Total: 3-8-1

