How to watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Alabama A&M game today? Time, channel, TV schedule, and live stream - September 21 | College Football Week 4

Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M face off in Week 4 of college football. The game will be played on Thursday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both schools have had bad seasons so far, with an equal record of 1-2. This is an in-conference clash, with both teams being part of the Southwestern Atlantic Conference.

The game will be played in Normal, Alabama, at the Louis Crews Stadium, the home of the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff barely won its Week 3 encounter against Miles, the eventual scoreline being 21-20. While Miles got between a field goal of taking the advantage with 11 minutes left on the clock, they were unable to capitalize on it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Golden Lions heavily relied on their running game, as their quarterback Mekhi Hagens threw for only 64 yards. Jalen Macon also had a chance at the signal caller spot, throwing for 54 yards. BJ Curry ran for 98 yards.

Alabama A&M lost its encounter with the Southern Jaguars, 20-10. While the Bulldogs got between a touchdown of tying the game in the third quarter, the Jaguars managed to score a field goal with 1:58 left in the clock and put the game out of the reach of Alabama.

Bulldogs quarterback Quincy Casey threw for 228 yards with one interception and no touchdown passes. The Bulldog's only touchdown came in a 1-yard run by the quarterback.

What channel is Arkansas Pine-Bluff vs. Alabama A&M on?

You can watch the game on ESPN U, or stream it through the ESPN app. ESPN U is included with Sling, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Stream.

When and where is Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. Alabama A&M?

The game is this Thursday, September 21, and it will be held at Normal, Alabama, at the Louis Crews Stadium, the home of the Bulldogs.

What's the Game's Start Time?

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET this Thursday.

Who's Favorite?

Both FCS teams are equally matched for this week's encounter, with equal records during the season. The Bulldogs looked more comfortable in their only victory of the season so far - the 51-13 game versus Lane - than Arkansas Pin-Bluff looked in their 21-20 victory over miles.