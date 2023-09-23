How to watch Arkansas vs. LSU game today? Time, channel, TV schedule, and live stream - Saturday 23rd | College Football Week 4

Arkansas faces what may seem like an insurmountable obstacle this weekend when they clash with rival school LSU, currently ranked No. 12 in the nation. The Razorbacks come into the contest after unnecessarily conceding a game to BYU at home in Week 3, when they conceded 125 yards to 14 penalties. Arkansas lost the game 38-31. The Hogs are currently 2-1.

LSU is on a path to recovery, after losing their Week 1 game against Florida State in a spectacular fashion. The Baton Rogue school started the year at No. 5 in the country and with playoff hopes.

The Tigers have won their two following encounters in good fashion, with LSU looking strong against conference rival Mississippi State, winning 41-14 in Week 3.

Arkansas seemed to have the game in the bag at several points on Saturday night, having a 10-point lead at the halfway mark of the third quarter. But a crucial interception and repeated penalties on false starts and holdings thwarted the Hogs' offensive efforts.

Even while quarterback KJ Jefferson attempted to put together a heroic last-minute drive, penalties prevented him from entering the Cougars' red zone.

Jefferson threw for 247 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Through his running, he also put the Hogs in scoring position twice.

The Tigers demolished the Bulldogs, and the game was almost entirely an LSU affair. Mississippi State only managed to find the end zone twice, and those were the only offensive drives that brought any points for them.

Tiger quarterback Jayden Daniels had a good game with 361 yards and two touchdown passes. The LSU running game was also strong, with 163 rushing yards.

What channel is Arkansas vs. LSU on?

You can watch the game on ESPN, or stream it through their app. You can stream ESPN on Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Spectrum TV Choice, ESPN+, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

When and where is Arkansas vs. LSU?

The game will be played on Saturday, September 23, at Tiger Stadium aka 'Death Valley' in Baton Rogue, Louisiana.

What's the game's start time?

The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Who's the favorite?

Given their ranking on the national poll and the manner in which BYU defeated the Hogs in Week 3, LSU has to be considered a heavy favorite for this game.