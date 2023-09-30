How to watch Colorado vs. USC game? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - Sept. 30, 2023 | College Football Week 5

It goes without saying that Colorado vs. USC is the most talked-about game in Week 5 of college football. No. 8 USC Trojans are leading the Pac-12 with a flawless record that includes two conference wins this season. The Trojans beat Arizona State 42-28 to go 4-0 last weekend.

USC's offense operates in sync, led by their Heisman Trophy holder, star quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams accounted for five touchdowns against Arizona State.

The Colorado Buffaloes, on the other hand, fell to their first defeat of the season against the Oregon Ducks. The defeat knocked them out of the top 25 rankings and left Deion Sanders looking for an urgent way forward.

Here are all the details you need to see the showdown this weekend:

What channel is Colorado vs. USC on?

The Colorado vs. USC game will be broadcast live on FOX. It will also stream on the Fox Sports app while FuboTV subscribers can also stream the game live.

When and where is the Colorado vs. USC game?

The Colorado Buffaloes will be the host this Saturday against the USC Trojans. The game is scheduled to be played at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. It will likely be a sold-out stadium with celebrities in attendance as Sanders has boasted that half of the NBA will be there.

Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will be in Boulder for the third time this season. The game will kick off at 12:00 P.M.

Who will be the starting quarterback for Colorado against USC?

Shedeur Sanders will be on call again to lead the Colorado offense against USC this weekend. Shedeur has given a good account of himself in the starting quarterback role this season. He has passed for 1,410 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He struggled to make an impact against Oregon in the absence of wide receiver Travis Hunter. Shedeur's ability to bounce back against the Trojans will be very important for the Buffaloes.

Who will be the starting quarterback for USC against Colorado?

Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams is the USC Trojans' undisputed starting quarterback this season. Williams has been fundamental for the Trojans' offense and their sync depends a lot on his plays.

He has completed 1,200 passing yards for 15 touchdowns in four games this season. The Trojans are undoubtedly the clear favorites to win the game. Coach Deion Sanders recognizes this and has described the encounter as a David vs. Goliath, with his Colorado team being the David.

He said:

“You've got to understand David's got to have a Goliath. If David don't have a Goliath, he doesn't get to use his stones.”

Fans can't wait to find out what stones Colorado has in store for USC tomorrow.