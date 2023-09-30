How to watch the Alabama vs. Mississippi State game? Time, channel, TV schedule, and live stream - Sept. 30 | College Football Week 5

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face each other in a Week 5 SEC encounter that the former team should easily win. 'Bama is currently 3-1, having been defeated by Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns in Week 2 at home. Sarkisian, a former assistant coach of Nick Saban, exposed some issues in the Crimson Tide's offense that have persisted even when Alabama wins.

Mississippi State is currently 2-2, after winning their first two nonconference encounters, but losing their Week 3 and 4 SEC encounters against LSU and South Carolina.

In Week 4, Alabama showed resilience by defeating the Ole Miss Rebels 24-10. Their problems at quarterback and with the O-line persisted, with Jalen Milroe throwing yet another interception. Even in his best play of the game, a 33-yard pass, the lack of protection the O-line afforded him was obvious, as he was tackled almost at the same time as he released the ball. He threw for 225 yards.

Saban managed to engineer a victory with the help of their defense, holding the Rebels to their lowest-scoring affair under Lane Kiffin. While Jaxson Dart recorded 245 yards, none of those passes came into the end zone, and the Ole Miss running game was held at 56 yards. Alabama is the No. 12 team in the nation.

Mississippi State lost last week's encounter by one score, with South Carolina prevailing 37-30. Their quarterback Will Rogers was able to set the offense in motion, as he recorded 487 passing yards. However, he wasn't effective, throwing only one touchdown pass and giving up an interception.

The Bulldogs running game was almost non-existent, with them only recording 36 yards to the Gamecock's 144. Mississippi State didn't know how to capitalize on its 519 offensive yards, which far surpassed South Carolina's 432.

What channel is the Alabama vs. Mississippi State game on?

The game will air through ESPN, and you can stream it through the ESPN app. You can stream ESPN through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

When and where is Alabama vs. Mississippi State?

The game is set for Saturday, September 30, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

When is the game scheduled to start?

The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.