How to watch the Duke vs. Louisville game today? Time, channel, TV schedule, and live stream - Saturday 28th| College Football Week 9

Two ranked ACC schools will go head to head as the Duke Blue Devils travel to Kentucky to face the Louisville Cardinals. The Blue Devils are currently 5-2, and ranked 20th in the nation, in what has been an extraordinary season for a school that does not have a rich history in terms of the sport. Louisville have a slightly better record at 6-1, and are ranked 18th in the nation for Week 9 of college football.

Blue Devils starting quarterback Riley Leonard will have to hit the ground running in his second game back from an injury sustained against Notre Dame. The Duke Blue Devils have not had much luck against high-ranking opposition, with their defeats coming against Notre Dame and Florida State.

Both schools have a good chance of making it to the ACC championship game, with Louisville slotting in at number two in the standings, while Duke are at number five.

Louisville had been riding a perfect record until they surprisingly fell to Pittsburgh 38-21 in their last game. The highlight of their season was a victory over Notre Dame 33-20 in Week 7.

What channel is Duke vs. Louisville on?

The game will air on ESPN, and you can stream it through the ESPN app. You can also stream the game through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

Duke vs. Louisville Kickoff Time

The game is set to start this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Duke Quarterback Situation

Riley Leonard will be key to Duke's chances here. The QB has been the heart of the Blue Devils' offensive efforts, both passing and rushing. He currently has 981 passing yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions. His ground offensive has been impressive for a signal caller, with 339 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

In his first game back from injury against Florida State, he failed to make an impact, with a mere 69 yards and one interception in their 38-20 defeat.

Louisville Quarterback Situation

Jack Plummer has 1901 passing yards so far, with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. While his last game against Pittsburgh was good yardage-wise, with 350, he only had one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

