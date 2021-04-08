Create
How to watch Florida State Seminoles spring game 2021: Schedule, TV Channel, Start time and Roster

Walter Sharp
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Preview

The Florida State Seminoles host their spring game on April 10, 2021 and will allow up to 10,000 fans to attend Saturday's fixture. The Seminoles have a lot of talent that will walk on the football field on Saturday. Let's take a look at how college football fans can watch the Florida State spring game this weekend.

Florida State Spring Game Schedule

Date: April 10, 2021

Time: 5PM EST

How to watch: Florida State's spring game will be streamed on the ACC Network

Florida State's Spring Game Roster

The Florida State Seminoles are looking to bounce back after a rough 2020 college football season. Florida State are attempting to get back to their old ways this season. The Seminoles were once a feared program, but as of late they haven't lived up to their old reputation.

Florida State Seminoles Spring Game Offense Roster

Quarterbacks

  • McKenzie Milton
  • Chubba Purdy
  • Jordan Travis
  • Gino English
  • Tate Rodemaker

Running Backs

  • Jashaun Corbin
  • D.J. Williams
  • Lawrance Toafili
  • Deonte Sheffield
  • Treshaun Ward
  • Keoki Abasial
  • Corey Wren

Wide Receivers

  • Bryan Robinson
  • Keyshawn Helton
  • Malik McClain
  • Darion Williamson
  • Ja'Khi Douglas
  • Cedric Vincent
  • Bryson Hill
  • Fernando Padron
  • Anthony Weeden
  • Ontaria Wilson
  • Joshua Burrell
  • Jordan Young
  • Adarius Dent
  • Parker Self
  • Kentron Poitier
  • Reggie Harden

Tight End

  • Jordan Wilson
  • Wyatt Rector
  • DJ Daniels
  • Ben Osraszewski
  • Preston Daniel
  • David Stickle
  • Carter Boatwright
  • Jackson West
  • Austin White
  • Markeston Douglas
  • Camren McDon

Florida State Seminoles Spring Game Defense Roster

Defensive Backs

  • Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
  • Brendan Gant
  • Jarrian Jones
  • Renardo Green
  • Meiko Dotson
  • Jammie Robinson
  • Demorie Tate
  • Brandon Moore
  • Jarques McClellion
  • Travis Jay
  • Sidney Williams
  • Jadarius Green-McKnight
  • Kevin Knowles II
  • Akeem Dent
  • Caleb Blake
  • Marko Skarica
  • Tylus Hancock
  • Marshall Hilaman

Defensive Linemen

  • Dennis Briggs Jr.
  • Jermaine Johnson
  • TJ Davis
  • Quashon Fuller
  • Leonard Warner III
  • Josh Griffis
  • Deonte Williams
  • Jarrett Jackson
  • Derrick McLendon II
  • Joshua Farmer
  • Curtis Fann Jr.
  • Malakai Menzer
  • Fabien Lovett
  • Tru Thompson
  • Robert Cooper
  • Liam McCormick
  • Malcolm Ray

Linebackers

  • Emmett Rice
  • Kalen DeLoach
  • DeCalon Brooks
  • Jaleel McRae
  • Stephen Dix Jr.
  • Amari Gainer
  • Ethan Umstead
  • Jayion McCluster
  • DJ Lundy
  • Chase Oliver
  • Jeb Shrader

Florida State Spring Game Predictions

Florida State v Louisville
Florida State v Louisville

The Florida State Seminoles haven't made it to a National Championship Game since the 2013-2014 season. Florida State's overall record for the past four seasons sits at (21-26). The Seminoles are currently five games under .500 and are looking to turn things around during the 2021-2022 college football season. It will all start on Saturday with their spring game.

Published 08 Apr 2021, 22:04 IST
Florida State Seminoles
