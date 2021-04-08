How to watch Florida State Seminoles spring game 2021: Schedule, TV Channel, Start time and Roster

The Florida State Seminoles host their spring game on April 10, 2021 and will allow up to 10,000 fans to attend Saturday's fixture. The Seminoles have a lot of talent that will walk on the football field on Saturday. Let's take a look at how college football fans can watch the Florida State spring game this weekend.
Florida State Spring Game Schedule
Date: April 10, 2021
Time: 5PM EST
How to watch: Florida State's spring game will be streamed on the ACC Network
Florida State's Spring Game Roster
The Florida State Seminoles are looking to bounce back after a rough 2020 college football season. Florida State are attempting to get back to their old ways this season. The Seminoles were once a feared program, but as of late they haven't lived up to their old reputation.
Florida State Seminoles Spring Game Offense Roster
Quarterbacks
- McKenzie Milton
- Chubba Purdy
- Jordan Travis
- Gino English
- Tate Rodemaker
Running Backs
- Jashaun Corbin
- D.J. Williams
- Lawrance Toafili
- Deonte Sheffield
- Treshaun Ward
- Keoki Abasial
- Corey Wren
Wide Receivers
- Bryan Robinson
- Keyshawn Helton
- Malik McClain
- Darion Williamson
- Ja'Khi Douglas
- Cedric Vincent
- Bryson Hill
- Fernando Padron
- Anthony Weeden
- Ontaria Wilson
- Joshua Burrell
- Jordan Young
- Adarius Dent
- Parker Self
- Kentron Poitier
- Reggie Harden
Tight End
- Jordan Wilson
- Wyatt Rector
- DJ Daniels
- Ben Osraszewski
- Preston Daniel
- David Stickle
- Carter Boatwright
- Jackson West
- Austin White
- Markeston Douglas
- Camren McDon
Florida State Seminoles Spring Game Defense Roster
Defensive Backs
- Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
- Brendan Gant
- Jarrian Jones
- Renardo Green
- Meiko Dotson
- Jammie Robinson
- Demorie Tate
- Brandon Moore
- Jarques McClellion
- Travis Jay
- Sidney Williams
- Jadarius Green-McKnight
- Kevin Knowles II
- Akeem Dent
- Caleb Blake
- Marko Skarica
- Tylus Hancock
- Marshall Hilaman
Defensive Linemen
- Dennis Briggs Jr.
- Jermaine Johnson
- TJ Davis
- Quashon Fuller
- Leonard Warner III
- Josh Griffis
- Deonte Williams
- Jarrett Jackson
- Derrick McLendon II
- Joshua Farmer
- Curtis Fann Jr.
- Malakai Menzer
- Fabien Lovett
- Tru Thompson
- Robert Cooper
- Liam McCormick
- Malcolm Ray
Linebackers
- Emmett Rice
- Kalen DeLoach
- DeCalon Brooks
- Jaleel McRae
- Stephen Dix Jr.
- Amari Gainer
- Ethan Umstead
- Jayion McCluster
- DJ Lundy
- Chase Oliver
- Jeb Shrader
Florida State Spring Game Predictions
The Florida State Seminoles haven't made it to a National Championship Game since the 2013-2014 season. Florida State's overall record for the past four seasons sits at (21-26). The Seminoles are currently five games under .500 and are looking to turn things around during the 2021-2022 college football season. It will all start on Saturday with their spring game.