How to watch Florida State Seminoles spring game 2021: Schedule, TV Channel, Start time and Roster

The Florida State Seminoles host their spring game on April 10, 2021 and will allow up to 10,000 fans to attend Saturday's fixture. The Seminoles have a lot of talent that will walk on the football field on Saturday. Let's take a look at how college football fans can watch the Florida State spring game this weekend.

Florida State Spring Game Schedule

Date: April 10, 2021

Time: 5PM EST

How to watch: Florida State's spring game will be streamed on the ACC Network

Florida State's Spring Game Roster

Florida State v Florida

The Florida State Seminoles are looking to bounce back after a rough 2020 college football season. Florida State are attempting to get back to their old ways this season. The Seminoles were once a feared program, but as of late they haven't lived up to their old reputation.

"In his mind, he has a bigger perspective of where a player wants to be and where he wants a player to be down the road."#KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/kWr9uTZPoD — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) April 7, 2021

Florida State Seminoles Spring Game Offense Roster

Quarterbacks

McKenzie Milton

Chubba Purdy

Jordan Travis

Gino English

Tate Rodemaker

Running Backs

Jashaun Corbin

D.J. Williams

Lawrance Toafili

Deonte Sheffield

Treshaun Ward

Keoki Abasial

Corey Wren

Wide Receivers

Bryan Robinson

Keyshawn Helton

Malik McClain

Darion Williamson

Ja'Khi Douglas

Cedric Vincent

Bryson Hill

Fernando Padron

Anthony Weeden

Ontaria Wilson

Joshua Burrell

Jordan Young

Adarius Dent

Parker Self

Kentron Poitier

Reggie Harden

Tight End

Jordan Wilson

Wyatt Rector

DJ Daniels

Ben Osraszewski

Preston Daniel

David Stickle

Carter Boatwright

Jackson West

Austin White

Markeston Douglas

Camren McDon

Florida State Seminoles Spring Game Defense Roster

Defensive Backs

Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Brendan Gant

Jarrian Jones

Renardo Green

Meiko Dotson

Jammie Robinson

Demorie Tate

Brandon Moore

Jarques McClellion

Travis Jay

Sidney Williams

Jadarius Green-McKnight

Kevin Knowles II

Akeem Dent

Caleb Blake

Marko Skarica

Tylus Hancock

Marshall Hilaman

Defensive Linemen

Dennis Briggs Jr.

Jermaine Johnson

TJ Davis

Quashon Fuller

Leonard Warner III

Josh Griffis

Deonte Williams

Jarrett Jackson

Derrick McLendon II

Joshua Farmer

Curtis Fann Jr.

Malakai Menzer

Fabien Lovett

Tru Thompson

Robert Cooper

Liam McCormick

Malcolm Ray

Linebackers

Emmett Rice

Kalen DeLoach

DeCalon Brooks

Jaleel McRae

Stephen Dix Jr.

Amari Gainer

Ethan Umstead

Jayion McCluster

DJ Lundy

Chase Oliver

Jeb Shrader

Florida State Spring Game Predictions

Florida State v Louisville

The Florida State Seminoles haven't made it to a National Championship Game since the 2013-2014 season. Florida State's overall record for the past four seasons sits at (21-26). The Seminoles are currently five games under .500 and are looking to turn things around during the 2021-2022 college football season. It will all start on Saturday with their spring game.