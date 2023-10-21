How to watch Florida State vs. Duke game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - Oct. 21 | College Football Week 8

The Florida State Seminoles host the Duke Blue Devils at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday night. The No. 4 Seminoles (6-0, 4-0 ACC) are undoubtedly facing a formidable opponent in the Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC), currently ranked No. 16 following their impressive performance this season.

Despite both being members of the Atlantic Coast Conference since Florida State's entry in 1992, the series history between Florida State and Duke has been limited, largely due to their placement in different divisions since 2005. Florida State has dominated the series, maintaining a perfect 21-0 record against Duke.

Duke appears to be in a good position to stage an upset win, as the Blue Devils have done against Clemson and Northwestern this season. However, this won't be an easy matchup for the Blue Devils despite coming with a strong team led by second-year coach Mike Elko. Florida State is currently on a winning run that stretches from last season.

Which channel will show Florida State vs Duke?

The Florida State vs. Duke game will be televised on ABC and ESPN for television viewers. Fans who prefer to stream the game can catch up with the game through FuboTV.

When and where are Florida State and Duke playing?

The Florida State vs. Duke game is set for Saturday, Oct. 21, and it will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. This stadium serves as the home ground for the Florida State Seminoles.

Florida State vs. Duke start time

The game between Florida State and Duke is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who will be the starting QB for the Florida State Seminoles?

Florida State has Jordan Travis as its starting quarterback. The West Palm Beach native has been in the role since the 2022 season and has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Travis is currently one of the frontrunners for the coveted Heisman Trophy.

Who will be the starting QB for the Duke Blue Devils?

Since last season, Riley Leonard has been the Blue Devils starting quarterback and has played a crucial role in the program's resurgence under Mike Elko. However, the quarterback was unavailable in the win against North Carolina State last week due to an injury suffered against Notre Dame.

Nonetheless, Elko has hinted that Leonard might return against the Seminoles. If he cannot make it, the Blue Devils are expected to start Henry Belin after featuring against the Wolfpack last week.