How to watch Florida State vs Louisville in ACC Championship Game - Time, Channel, TV schedule and live stream for December 2

For the 2023 ACC title game, Florida State and Louisville will duke it out in Charlotte to see who rules the conference. But there are a lot of stories at play here, and it almost always starts with the Seminoles.

Now without their star QB Jordan Travis who succumbed to a season-ending leg injury, FSU will be going into this game with a glimpse of their future quarterback. Opposing fans might say they're undermanned against the Cardinals, but they'd do better not to discount Tate Rodemaker's capabilities. Even then, however, Rodemaker is not exactly 100 percent, and it could play a major part.

As for Louisville, they're coming in with all the confidence in the world – even if only ranked No. 15 in CFP rankings compared to the No. 4 Seminoles. They're not missing a lot of key players and will be at almost full health, with their quarterback situation being the clear advantage (more on this later). Forget just how easy their schedule might've been – this ACC title game should finally provide the Cardinals with the actual challenge they need.

What channel is Florida State vs Louisville today?

The Florida State vs Louisville ACC championship game is going to be broadcast on ABC.

Florida State vs Louisville live stream details

Fubo TV is the best live-streaming option for the upcoming ACC title game. But be sure to get Fubo's holiday offer, which just kicked off. For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans, meaning $20 off the first and second months (via CBS Sports).

What time is the Florida State vs Louisville Game?

The Florida State vs Louisville ACC title game is set for an 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Who will be the starting QB for Florida State against the Louisville Cardinals?

With Jordan Travis' college football career all but over, Florida State is looking towards the future – and it starts with this ACC championship game.

Tate Rodemaker is classified as a game-day decision for FSU (via ESPN). That's because he's currently nursing a head injury he suffered during the game against North Alabama. Due to the injury, he hasn't been a full participant in practice for the last week heading into the ACC title match.

Here's what Seminoles coach Mike Norvell had to say about how they're dealing with Rodemaker's injury, as well as the team's status as a whole:

"There's a process we have to go through and certain benchmarks that we'll go through as we lead up to the game," Norvell said. "Then we'll see where he's at. But all those guys are ready and they're prepared."

Who will be the starting QB for Louisville against the Florida State Seminoles?

Jack Plummer is not a household CFB name by common standards. But this should never detract from the fact that he will likely be the best QB on the floor heading into this ACC championship game.

Plummer has thrown for almost 3,000 yards this year and was one of the main reasons for Louisville's success throughout the year. FSU head coach Mike Norvell knows this well, saying this about Plummer (via Sports Illustrated):

"I mean, he's been through it. He's been in it. You see that he's a great commander of their offense. He can do it all," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said about Plummer. "He's more of a pocket passer, but they'll run speed option with him."