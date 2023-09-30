How to watch Florida vs. Kentucky game? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - Saturday 30th| College football Week 5

The Florida Gators face the Kentucky Wildcats in an SEC West battle between both teams that are immediately behind the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East.

Florida is currently 3-1 overall and ranked No. 22 in the nation, having lost their Week 1 encounter against the Utah Utes. They made up for it with a 26-19 upset over the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3. They are currently ranked No. 22 in the AP's Week 5 poll.

Currently, Kentucky is 4-0 the season. Their most difficult encounter so far was last week's encounter against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

While Vanderbilt is a SEC team, it's probably the more lackluster member of the conference. The other three encounters were against non-Power Five opposition, having faced two MAC teams and one UAC school.

Last week the Gators won an easy encounter versus Charlotte 22-7. Graham Mertz had 259 passing yards with one touchdown pass, in a game in which Florida had 395 offensive yards. They managed to hold Charlotte to 210 total offensive yards.

Kentucky defeated SEC rivals the University of Vanderbilt. While the encounter was their toughest one yet, they won the matchup rather easily prevailing 45-28.

Their quarterback Devin Leary recorded 205 passing yards, with one touchdown pass. He had two interceptions, which makes it a rather high five interceptions in this season so far.

The Wildcats had a strong running game with 160 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Theirs was a committee effort, with two players having more than 50 rushing yards and scoring a touchdown.

What channel is Florida vs. Kentucky on?

The game will air through ESPN and the SEC Network, and you can stream it through the ESPN app.

You can stream ESPN through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

When and where is Florida vs. Kentucky game?

The game is set for Saturday, September 30, at Kruger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

When is the game set to start?

The game is scheduled to start at noon Eastern Time (September 30th). Stay tuned for live updates from Sportskeeda.