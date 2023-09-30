How to watch the Georgia vs. Auburn game? Time, channel, TV schedule, and live stream - Saturday 30th | College football Week 5

The Georgia Bulldogs face the Auburn Tigers as they travel to Alabama for a Week 5 matchup between SEC Division East and West matchup. Georgia continues to be the top dog in college football, as the back-to-back champions of 2021 and 2022 continue atop of the AP Poll for Week 5.

Georgia is currently 4-0, as their toughest opposition yet was the South Carolina Gamecocks whom they faced in Week 3. Auburn could arguably be their second-most difficult in the season so far, as this is only their second encounter with a Power Five school.

Auburn is currently 3-1, finding their first loss in Week 4 versus SEC West rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies. In Week 2, they won a tough encounter versus the Pac-12's California 14-10.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Bulldogs defeated UAB comfortably 49-21 in Week 4, as quarterback Carson Beck had 338 passing yards with three touchdown passes. They had an amazing 582 offensive yards. They also had a strong rushing game with 188 yards.

Auburn had their first loss of the year in Week 4 as they lost to the Texas A&M Aggies, in an encounter in which the Tigers' offense never got started. Quarterback Payton Thorne only recorded 44 yards in the entire game, having a 50 percent completion percentage in 12 throw attempts.

Their rushing game did achieve 144 rushing yards, which nonetheless was inferior to the Aggies' 209 rushing yards.

Auburn's 3rd down conversion rate was atrocious, as they only successfully made three out of 15 attempts.

What channel is Georgia vs. Auburn on?

The game will be transmitted through CBS. You can stream CBS through Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

When and where is Georgia vs. Auburn?

The game is set for Saturday, September 30, at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

When is the game scheduled to start?

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who's the favorite?

The Bulldogs are 14.5-point favorites, which is understandable considering they are the top-ranked team in the nation. Auburn doesn't have the depth or the quality to win this game.