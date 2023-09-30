How to watch LSU vs. Ole Miss game today? Time, channel, TV schedule, and live stream - Saturday 30th| College Football Week 5

Week 5 of college football brings us an important encounter between the LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels. The game could prove crucial in deciding the future of the SEC's western division.

Both schools are currently 3-1, but LSU is higher in the conference standings given that their loss came from non-conference rival, the Florida State Seminoles. On the other hand, Ole Miss was unable to defeat a shaky Alabama side.

LSU comes from a difficult game against Arkansas, in which they prevailed by the skin of their teeth 34-31.

With five seconds left in the clock, the Tigers converted a 20-yard field goal attempt which gave them the walk-off victory over the Hogs. The game was a well-known SEC rivalry, and the Baton Rogue side kept the "Boot" trophy this year.

Their quarterback, Jayden Daniels, had a rather good game with 320 passing yards and four touchdowns. He gave up one interception, which proved pointless in the end as in the following offensive drive, Razorbacks QB KJ Jefferson also gave up an interception.

With the Ole Miss' defeat to Alabama, and with the Tigers having a 2-0 conference record, LSU looks in prime position to attempt to challenge Nick Saban's men for the divisional title.

They are currently ranked No. 13 in the country.

Ole Miss went last week to Tuscaloosa with hopes of defeating an Alabama side that's plagued with issues on the offensive side of things. What happened instead, was a defensive showing by the Crimson Tide, which held the Rebels to their lowest-scoring encounter under Lane Kiffin. Alabama prevailed 24-10 and the Rebels went down to No. 20 in the country after the defeat.

Jaxson Dart couldn't score a touchdown in Week 4, as he recorded 244 passing yards with one interception.

What channel is the LSU vs. Ole Miss game on?

The game will air on ESPN, and you can stream it through the ESPN app. It can also be streamed on ESPN through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

When and where is LSU vs. Ole Miss?

The game is set for Saturday, September 30, in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

When is the game scheduled to start?

The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.