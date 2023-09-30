How to watch Oregon vs. Stanford game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 30 | College Football Week 5

The Oregon Ducks are coming off of a thrilling and ruthless beatdown of Deion Sander's Colorado Buffaloes, and they will approach the game against Stanford as a chance to further prove their mettle for the conference championship.

The Ducks are still perfect this season at 4-0 and the Cardinal offer the best possible opportunity to go 5-0.

Stanford has a 1-3 overall and 0-2 Pac-12 record, which does not bode well for the Cardinal against an opponent coming off of a huge blowout win against a solid side.

The Ducks have won 14 of the past 22 meetings between the sides and go into the game as heavy favorites after dismantling the Buffaloes.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning had an ominous message for Stanford before the game:

"I see last time we played on the road, we didn't perform the way we want to, so it's an opportunity for us to go put a complete game together on the road."

What channel is Oregon vs. Stanford on?

The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network and can be streamed on FuboTV with the play-by-play being called by Roxy Bernstein and analyzed by Lincoln Kennedy.

When and where are Oregon and Stanford playing?

The Ducks and the Cardinals are playing at the Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

Oregon vs. Stanford State start time

The game between the Ducks and the Cardinal starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for Oregon?

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix dominated the encounter against Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders at the Autzen Stadium and will go into this clash with an opportunity to stamp his authority on the Heisman race.

Dan Lanning fielded questions about Bo Nix rushing less this season than the last:

“Just a combination of us realizing playing into our strengths. If we need to run Bo, we can run Bo, and Bo would be excited about that. You know, but it’s really more about playing what we need to do to win the game.”

Who will be the starting QB for Stanford?

The Cardinal have rotated the quarterback role between Justin Lamson and Ashton Daniels.

Ashton Daniels is the favorite to start at QB as he leads the Cardinal with 534 passing yards on 59.2% pass completion, resulting in three touchdowns and two interceptions.

This is likely the last meeting between the two teams as both are off to different conferences and brings down the curtain on a historic rivalry.