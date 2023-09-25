Week 5 Pac-12 football games this weekend: TV schedule, channel, time and live stream

The Pac-12 is looking strong at the moment, with four teams in the Top 10 of the Week 5 AP Poll. Washington is currently at No. 7, USC No. 8, Oregon No. 9 and Utah No. 10, a first in conference history.

Washington State and Oregon State are also in the Top 25, which makes this conference the one with the second most teams in the AP Poll this week with six, behind the SEC's seven.

The most attractive game of Week 4 had to be the Oregon destroying Colorado 42-6. Arguably, Colorado, which was ranked No. 19 last week, was a team playing above their ceiling with three victories to start the season. Colorado had a 1-11 record last year, which makes this season already a vast improvement.

While many expected the Ducks to continue their winning streak as the 21-point favorites, few expected Oregon to outperform the Buffs. The O-line of Colorado afforded no protection to Shedeur Sanders, who got sacked seven times.

The Buffs' defense got completely outmatched with the D-line unable to stop the Oregon running game and the secondary scrambling to contain Bo Nix and his receivers.

The Washington Huskies continued their upward trajectory, comfortably beating the California Golden Bears 59-32. The USC Trojans defeated Arizona State 42-28, with Caleb Williams throwing 322 yards with three touchdowns. The Utah Utes defeated the then No. 22 UCLA Bruins in a close encounter 14-7, despite having many injured personnel. The Washington State Cougars defeated the Oregon State Beavers 38-35 in a clash of ranked schools.

The Cougars are headed into their bye week in Week 5.

Pac-12 football games this weekend - Week 5

No. 10 Utah vs. No. 19 Oregon State

No. 8 USC vs Colorado

Arizona State vs. California

No. 9 Oregon vs. Stanford

No. 7 Washington vs. Arizona

TV Schedule

Friday

Utah vs. Oregon-FS1-9 p.m. ET

Saturday

USC vs. Colorado-Fox-12 p.m. ET

Arizona vs. California-Pac-12 Network-3:30 p.m. ET

Oregon vs. Stanford-Pac-12 Network-6:30 p.m. ET

Washington vs. Arizona-Pac-12 Network-10 p.m. ET

You can stream the majority of these games on Sling Orange + Blue, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Fubo Elite or Vidgo. The Pac-12 Network is only on Sling or FuboTV.

Which game is a must-watch in Week 5 of the Pac-12?

While many will go with the USC versus Colorado game to see how the Buffs do after getting obliterated at the hands of Oregon, we believe the best game of the weekend is on Friday night.

The game between the No.10 Utah Utes and the No. 19 Oregon Beavers is a must-watch. We'll see if the Utes can continue rising using their two QBs system with Cam Rising still sidelined, alongside many other injured starters. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see how the Beavers behave after their defeat versus Washington State.