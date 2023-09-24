The Oregon Ducks blew the Colorado Buffaloes out of the water 42-6 in their Saturday encounter at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The Ducks were especially effective on the defense, as they sacked quarterback Shedeur Sanders seven times.

At halftime, the Buffs had only recorded 21 yards and had negative rushing yards and their O-line seemed unable to afford any sort of pocket protection for the son of Deion Sanders.

The defensive line seemed on a mission on Saturday afternoon, and according to defensive end Brandon Dorlus, they were. In the post-game presser, he said this:

"To see how Coach Prime was sitting there taking it in, that's gonna stick with me forever... He posted a video the day before the game about how the O line was going to change the game. They didn't change the game... You know how Coach Prime always says make it personal? Honestly the D line, we took it personal today. For him to call us out on social media like that was unacceptable"

Bo Nix's game for Oregon

Another man on a mission was quarterback Bo Nix, who led the Ducks' offense, scoring 35 unanswered points in the first half of the game. Coach Dan Lanning constantly went for fourth down in the game, looking to make a statement, even in situations where he could've sent the kicking team.

Lanning even ran a fake punt play that gave the Oregon Ducks first down and many more yards in the first half.

Bo Nix threw for 276 yards with three touchdown passes during the game. His only blemish was an interception in the first half, the first of this season. The quarterback looks like a Heisman Trophy candidate. He is the most experienced signal-caller among the Power Five conferences and has the most starts out of all active quarterbacks at 51.

Even Oregon's backup QB Ty Thompson got to play two snaps, as the Ducks winded down their efforts in the second half of the game. The team also had 240 rushing yards in a committee effort that brought three rushing touchdowns.

Three big areas of improvement quickly come to mind regarding the Colorado roster. First, they need to find a reliable running back, as they only got 40 rushing yards and that's been a problem all season long. Second, the O-line, Shedeur, has been the most sacked quarterback in college football. Finally, the D-line has to be able to defend against the running game.