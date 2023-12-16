How to watch Jacksonville State vs Louisiana today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream for R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl 2023

The 2023 New Orleans Bowl is set, and it will be featuring Jacksonville State vs Louisiana. The Ragin' Cajuns likely just feel lucky enough after qualifying for the Bowl this year, considering how their regular season has turned out. At 6-6, their record is far from impressive--especially considering who they're battling.

On the other hand, the Jax State Gamecocks are the favorites – even if it's only by a slim three-point margin. Numerous previews of this year's New Orleans Bowl have them coming out on top using their excellent ground offense (via Sports Line). They will be facing what looks to be an overmatched defense that's ranked only 86th out of 133 in the nation.

But just like any other college football matchup, this Jacksonville State vs Louisiana clash at the 2023 New Orleans Bowl is not going to be decided on paper. All eyes are now focused on the gridiron at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Who's going to come out on top?

What channel is Jacksonville State vs Louisiana on today?

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: The New Orleans Bowl featuring Jacksonville State vs Louisiana will be live streamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best out there for streaming college football today.

What time is Jacksonville State vs Louisiana

on today?

Jacksonville State vs Louisiana will kick off at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for Jacksonville State against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns?

As he's been one of the key players for Jax State all season long, Zion Webb is highly likely going to be starting QB against the Ragin' Cajuns. The Gamecocks QB has logged this split so far this year: 1,281 pass yards on 97-of-194 attempts (an even 50.0 CMP%), with five touchdowns and six interceptions.

Aside from that, he's also quite a good rusher with 638 rush yards and a total of seven rushing TDs. While Louisiana-Lafayette's passing defense could be good enough to contain Webb, their rushing defense could prove to be the weak link against the two-way Jax State QB.

Who will be the starting QB for Louisiana against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks?

Chandler Fields is expected to lead the team into the New Orleans Bowl this year as the starting QB. He was critical for Louisiana being in the Bowl to begin with, as he helped them get past UL Monroe roughly two weeks ago. And throughout the season, he's been effective in his own right – if omitting the fact that he's regressed quite a bit from his 2022 campaign.

Another name that could see some action in the Bowl is Zeon Chriss, who last saw action against Arkansas State. Now, Chriss does have better numbers than Fields with this split: 1,222 pass yards on 102-of-153 attempts, with 11 TDs and five interceptions. With these stats, there are not a lot of reasons for the Ragin' Cajuns not to field him once more.

