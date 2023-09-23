How to watch Maryland vs. Michigan State game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 23 | College Football Week 4

The Maryland Terrapins will head to Spartan Stadium to take on the Michigan State Spartans in Week 4 of the 2023 college football season.

Michigan State is currently in the middle of a controversy involving coach Mel Tucker, who was fired after activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy alleged sexual misconduct. Tucker was initially suspended without pay but is set to appear at a Title IX hearing in October.

This could have affected the Spartans' performance, as they lost their Week 3 encounter against No. 8 Washington with a resounding 41-7 score. Spartans quarterback Noah Kim seemed lost during the game, as he only recorded 136 yards with one interception.

They also had almost no running yards with 53 rushing yards and lost 83 yards to 11 penalties throughout the game. Michigan State is currently under interim head coach Harlon Barnett.

The Maryland Terrapins are 3-0 and have scored over 30 points in all their games this season. In Week 3, they defeated Virginia 42-14, as their quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa, passed for 342 yards with one touchdown. The Terrapins also had 119 rushing yards in the game.

Maryland will want to concede fewer yards in this game, as it lost 80 yards with only seven penalties.

What channel is Michigan State vs. Maryland on?

The game will be shown live on NBC. Fans can stream the game through Peacock, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

When and where is Michigan State vs. Maryland?

The game will be played on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Spartan Stadium in Lansing, Michigan.

When is the Michigan State vs. Maryland game scheduled to start?

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who is the favorite?

The Terrapins are 7.5-point favorites, as they have one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten in Taulia Taigovailoa. Michigan State is also dealing with a difficult issue in the form of Mel Tucker's firing. A problem like that is sure to derail the year for any team.

The heavy defeat in Week 3 affected the Spartans' morale, and it doesn't appear they will be in a better place after this weekend.