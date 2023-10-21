How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - Oct. 21 | College Football Week 8

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will rekindle their rivalry with the Michigan State Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) on Saturday in Week 8 of the 2023 college football season. The in-state rivalry is one of college football's most storied matchups and keenly contested.

The Wolverines aim for their 24th consecutive regular-season win as they travel to face the Spartans in the rivalry series. Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan has not suffered a regular-season defeat since October 2021, when it lost 37-33 on the road to Michigan State.

On the other hand, the Spartans are on a four-game losing streak. However, they have secured victories in 10 of their last 15 matchups against the Wolverines. This is expected to boost them as they adapt to life after the era of Mel Tucker.

The Michigan-Michigan State rivalry has been filled with lots of drama throughout history. Another exciting contest is set to unfold under the Saturday night lights of East Lansing, setting the stage for a game that might bring unexpected twists, as it has done in previous encounters.

Which channel will show Michigan vs. Michigan State?

The Michigan vs. Michigan State game will be televised on NBC for those watching on television. Fans who prefer to watch the highly anticipated matchup via live streaming can do so on platforms like Peacock and FuboTV.

When and where are Michigan and Michigan State playing?

The Michigan vs. Michigan State game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, and will take place at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. This stadium is the home field of the Michigan State Spartans.

Michigan vs. Michigan State start time

The game between Michigan and Michigan State is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who will be the starting QB for the Michigan Wolverines?

J.J. McCarthy has been the starting quarterback for Michigan since the 2022 college football season. He has primed himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. Coach Jim Harbaugh said McCarthy is on the way to becoming the best quarterback in the history of the program.

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Michigan State Spartans?

Noah Kim was named Michigan State's starting quarterback by Mel Tucker at the beginning of the season. However, following his dismissal from the program, MSU interim coach Harlon Barnett gave Katin Houser the starting opportunity against Rutgers. He might be set to start again on Saturday.