How to watch the Missouri vs. LSU game? Time, channel, TV schedule, and live stream - Oct. 7th | College Football Week 6

The LSU Tigers have a must-win match in Week 6 versus the Missouri Tigers. With last week's defeat at the hands of Ole Miss, the season for the LSU Tigers went completely off the rails and they dropped to No. 23 in the AP Poll.

The encounter with the No. 21 Mizzou Tigers has become a must-win affair if they harbor any hopes of being on the rankings in Week 7.

What channel is Missouri vs LSU on today?

The game will air through ESPN, and you can stream it through the ESPN app. You can stream ESPN through Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Xfinity Choice TV, Spectrum TV Choice, or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

Missouri vs. LSU start time

The game is set for Saturday, October 7, at noon Eastern Time. It will be played at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

Missouri vs. LSU preview

The season for Brian Kelly's team has been troubled from the very beginning, as they lost their opening encounter in Week 1 against the Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles were ranked No. 8 at the time, and LSU No. 5. The Baton Rogue school also struggled to defeat the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 4, though they won the encounter with a last-minute field goal, 34-31.

In Week 5, they lost to the lower-ranked No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels when they were the No. 13 team in the nation. The win by the Rebels was a Lane Kiffin signature, with Ole Miss recording upwards of 300 yards in offense and defense for the first time in 25 years against an SEC opponent.

Jayden Daniels put in very good numbers, throwing for 414 yards with 4 touchdown passes, in a game in which the defense sorely disappointed the Tigers.

On the other hand, Missouri's season has been on an upward trajectory, with the team being undefeated into Week 6. Mizzou came into national awareness, after a Week 3 upset over the then-ranked Kansas State 30-27, which they won with a last-second 61-yard field goal.

The Mizzou Tigers handily won their encounter with SEC rivals, the Vanderbilt Commodores. Missouri came on top 38-21, in an encounter in which their quarterback Brady Cook recorded 395 passing yards with four touchdown passes.