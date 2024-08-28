How to Watch Missouri vs Murray State game - Time, Channel, TV schedule, Aug. 29 | College Football Week 1

  • home icon
By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Aug 28, 2024 02:04 GMT
Following a brilliant previous season, Missouri starts the 2024 campaign at home against Murray State. The Tigers finished with an impressive 11-2 record in 2023 and will hope to build on that this season.

On the other hand, Murray State hopes to get better this season after finishing with an abysmal 2-9 record in 2023. The Racers enter into a new era in 2024 under the leadership of Jody Wright following the retirement of Dean Hood.

Here's a look at the TV schedule of the game between Missouri and Murray State.

How to watch Missouri vs. Murray State

The Week 1 game between Missouri and Murray State will be aired live on SEC Network. Fans can also catch up with the game by live streaming through FuboTV.

Date: Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

TV Network: SEC Network

Missouri 2024 schedule

Week 1: Murray State, Aug. 29

Week 2: Buffalo, Sept. 7

Week 3: Boston, Sept. 14

Week 4: Vanderbilt, Sept. 21

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: @ Texas A&M, Oct. 5

Week 7: @ UMass, Oct. 12

Week 8: Auburn, Oct. 19

Week 9: @ Alabama, Oct. 26

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: Oklahoma, Nov. 9

Week 12: @ South Carolina, Nov. 16

Week 13: Mississippi State, Nov. 23

Week 14: Arkansas, Nov. 30

Murray State 2024 schedule

Week 1: @ Missouri, Aug. 29

Week 2: Butler, Sept. 7

Week 3: MVSU, Sept. 14

Week 4: Bye

Week 5: @ North Dakota, Sept. 28

Week 6: South Dakota, Oct. 5

Week 7: @ Indiana State, Oct. 12

Week 8: Illinois State, Oct. 19

Week 9: North Dakota State, Oct. 26

Week 10: @ South Dakota State, Nov. 2

Week 11: Missouri State, Nov. 9

Week 12: @ Kentucky, Nov. 16

Week 13: Southern Illinois, Nov. 23

Week 14: Bye

Who will be Missouri’s starting QB against Murray State?

Brady Cook returns as Missouri's starting quarterback in the 2024 college football season and will lead the Tigers’ offense against Murray State. This will be Cook's fifth season with Missouri and he is set to lead the Tigers to another successful season after his 2023 exploits.

Who will be Murray State's starting QB against Missouri?

Jayden Johannsen is expected to start at quarterback for Murray State when they come up against Missouri in Week 1. He teamed up with the Racers this offseason, transferring from South Dakota and he is set to replace DJ Williams.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
