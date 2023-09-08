Louisville will host Murray State in a nonconference encounter for Week 2 of the college football season. The two teams face a stern test to stay unbeaten after recording wins in the season openers.

Murray State commenced their season with a 41-10 win over Presbyterian. It marks a solid beginning for the Racers as they seek redemption following a 2-9 season in 2022. The team did OK on both sides of the field considering their performance last season.

Louisville, on the other hand, didn't have it so easy in its season opener. The Cardinals had a tough challenge from Georgia Tech's running game during their opening week victory, which ended with a final score of 39-34. Jeff Brohm's offense will play a crucial role once again when they face Murray State.

What channel is Murray State vs. Louisville on today?

Viewers have multiple options to catch the Week 2 game between Murray State and Louisville. They can tune in to the ACC Network for the live broadcast on television. Additionally, fans can opt for the live stream through Fubo TV and DirecTV.

When and where are Murray State and Louisville playing?

The Week 2 game between Murray State and Louisville game is scheduled to take place on Thursday. The two teams will lock horns at the L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. The 60,800-capacity stadium is the Cardinals' home.

Murray State vs. Louisville start time

The Week 2 matchup between the Murray State Racers and the Louisville Cardinals is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who will be Murray State's starting QB?

DJ Williams will be the starting quarterback for Murray State as he continues to find his old form. The quarterback suffered a torn ACL during the first week of the 2022 college football season against Texas Tech and missed out on the rest of the season.

Who will be Louisville's starting QB?

Jack Plummer will be the starting quarterback for Louisville against Murray State. After completing a four-year stint at Purdue from 2018 to 2021, followed by a season at Cal in 2022, he made a notable debut last week upon transferring to Louisville. Plummer will again be under the spotlight.