How to watch Notre Dame vs. Duke game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - Sept. 30 | College Football Week 5

Notre Dame will aim to return to its winning ways in Week 5 of college football when they square up against Duke after suffering a disappointing loss to Ohio State in Week 4. Prior to the Buckeyes game, No.11 Notre Dame had won all their matches right from the Week 0 game against Navy.

Duke, on the other hand, has been in impressive form this season. Having won all four of their games so far, the program is on course to record another winning season under Mike Elko. The Blue Devil offense has also been performing well, averaging 424 yards per game with a balanced approach.

Notre Dame cannot afford another loss this early in the season if it hopes to remain in contention for the College Football Playoff. However, the Duke Blue Devils, who have experienced a massive turnaround under Elko, have demonstrated a penchant for upsets by defeating Clemson in the season opener.

Notably, Duke's defense ranks fourth nationally, permitting a mere 8.8 points per game, and they are fifth in limiting opponents to an average of 4.1 yards per play. Notre Dame, on the other hand, allows 4.2 yards per play and is 15th in giving up just under 13 points per game on average.

What channel will Notre Dame vs. Duke be on?

The Notre Dame vs. Duke game will be televised on ABC for viewers, and fans can also watch this highly-anticipated game through live streaming on Fubo TV.

When and where are Notre Dame and Duke playing?

The Notre Dame vs. Duke matchup is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 30, at the Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The 40,000-capacity stadium is the home ground of the Duke Blue Devils.

Notre Dame vs. Duke start time

The game between Notre Dame and Duke is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time.

Who will be the starting QB for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish?

Sam Hartman became Notre Dame's starting quarterback this season after transferring to the program from Wake Forest. With his tons of experience, the quarterback has relaunched the Fighting Irish offense this season following a series of superb performances.

Who will be the starting QB for the Duke Blue Devils?

Riley Leonard was named Duke's starting quarterback last season and remains on the job this season. He was crucial to the resurgence of the Blue Devils last season in the Atlantic Coast Conference under Mike Elko. The dual-threat quarterback aims to do better for the team this season.