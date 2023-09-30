How to watch Oklahoma vs. Iowa State game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 30 | College Football Week 5

The Oklahoma Sooners have been on quite the run and have the chance to go 5-0 when they face off against the Ohio State Cyclones ahead of their meeting with the Texas Longhorns.

The Sooners beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 20-6 at the Nippert Stadium last weekend to extend their run of good form and continue their perfect start to the season.

The Iowa State Cyclones are 2-2 this season, although they are 1-0 in Big 12 conference play. They beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 34-27 last weekend to stabilize a season that was in danger of going down the drain.

The Sooners beat the Cyclones 27-13 last season, accounting for one of their three conference play victories.

What channel is Oklahoma vs. Iowa State on?

The game between the Sooners and the Cyclones will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 and will be called by Jeff Levering and Mark Helfrich. It can also be streamed on FuboTV.

When and where are Oklahoma and Iowa State playing?

The Sooners and the Cyclones meet at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State start time

The Sooners face off against the Cyclones at 6 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for Oklahoma?

Dillon Gabriel is the undisputed starter for the Sooners and is in the top 15 of most categories nationally. Even with these impressive stat lines, he still had a less-than-impressive game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

He was the first to admit that he made more than a few mistakes against the Bearcats.

"Definitely missed some stuff," Gabriel said when asked about his performance against Cincinnati. "Things we've all got to get better at, myself included. So just as a group we just left stuff on the field. So I think that's the biggest takeaway."

Who will be the starting QB for Iowa State?

Rocco Becht is the Iowa State starting quarterback, and with his stellar performance last weekend, he won the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week Award.

Matt Campbell, the Iowa State coach was full of praise for his quarterback after the game.

“Confidence at that level and at that position, it’s earned,” Campbell said. “You can’t breathe it into somebody. You can’t hope it into somebody. You have to earn it.”

A stellar showing against the Sooners will show that Becht has the mettle to compete against the very best teams in college football.