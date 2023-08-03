Who is Iowa State's starting QB in 2023? Exploring Cyclones' QB depth chart as Hunter Dekkers betting scandal grips school

A few weeks into the new college football season, Iowa State may be in a precarious situation. The Cyclones' starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers is currently embroiled in a betting scandal that may jeopardize his NCAA eligibility. As such, the Cyclones need a new starting quarterback.

Dekkers, who started all of last season's 12 games for the Cyclones, is facing charges of tampering with the records. He was alleged to have placed bets on Iowa State football games from a proxy account to hide his identity.

The Cyclones coach, Matt Campbell, has a decision to make. There are three options for him to choose from.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Rocco Becht

If experience is the most important criterion for Campbell, Rocco Becht is his best choice.

Becht was Dekker's backup last season and featured in three games. He replaced Dekker in the season's final game against TCU when the latter left the pitch due to injury. Out of 15 throws last season, he completed 7 but had no touchdown.

Becht was a four-star recruit out of high school. The Tampa, Florida native threw for 1,808 yards and 23 touchdowns in his high school senior season.

#2. J.J. Kohl

Competing with Becht for Iowa State's starting quarterback spot is freshman, J. J. Kohl. Becht may edge Kohl in terms of FBS-level experience, but Kohl was the brighter prospect coming out of high school.

He was ranked among the top 20 quarterbacks in his class following an impressive high school career at Ankeny High School.

Kohl enrolled early in the winter and has had time to get familiar with the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Nate Scheelhaase.

If he gets the nod from Campbell, he'll be the next true freshman to be Iowa State's starting quarterback after Brock Prudy. We know how it went for Prudy. Who says Kohl can't replicate his success or even surpass him?

It may be difficult for him to start his college football career under so much scrutiny as Iowa State's starting quarterback. But it is a step we've seen others successfully take before.

#3. Tanner Hughes

If Campbell would choose to pass over him and Betch after all, his only remaining option will be Tanner Hughes.

Hughes joined the Cyclones this spring on the back of two years of junior college football experience. He completed 61% of his passes for 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.

But Hughes was not even brought in to compete for a starting point initially. His addition was necessitated by walk-on quarterback Ashton Cook's career-ending injury.

He's had ample time to convince Campbell, however, and it's not a total impossibility to see him starting as the Cyclones' quarterback.