"Ruin your career $7 at a time lol" - Hunter Dekkers faces the wrath of Twitterverse following his recent $2,799 betting accusations

Hunter Dekkers is among four Iowa State players to be linked to gambling and charged with tampering.

Dekkers has been a quarterback for Iowa State for three years, but last year, he really got a chance to play.

However, a recent report states that Dekkers allegedly placed approximately 366 bets totaling $2,799 on a DraftKings sportsbook account linked to Dekkers, including 26 on Iowa State sporting events.

This includes one bet on an Iowa State football game against Oklahoma State on Oct. 23, 2021, a game he did not play in. Although the type of bet was unknown, at the time, Dekkers was under 21, the legal gambling age in Iowa.

After the news became public, the player's attorney released a statement saying the quarterback will plead not guilty to the charges but will step away from the football team:

"So he can focus on his studies and on the defense of this criminal charge, Hunter has informed the University and the coaching staff that he cannot participate in fall football camp," attorney Mark Weinhardt said.

After the news became public, many fans took aim at Hunter Dekkers claiming he ruined his career.

V85🇨🇦🍁 @Cmac_vikes @UnnecRoughness Ruin your career $7 at a time lol

"Ruin your career $7 at a time lol."

"Big parlay guy."

"One of us, a very dumb one, but one of us none the less."

Connor Allen @ConnorAllenNFL



Man had to be just trying to hit some lotto parlays Dekker’s average bet was $7.64Man had to be just trying to hit some lotto parlays twitter.com/unnecroughness…

"Dekker’s average bet was $7.64. Man had to be just trying to hit some lotto parlays."

eggs benny @BenTavlor We don’t unit shame here but I mean come on, barely a stipend. If you’re gonna break the rules have some chutzpah about it. twitter.com/unnecroughness…

"We don’t unit shame here but I mean come on, barely a stipend. If you’re gonna break the rules have some chutzpah about it."

🦫Beavs Tweets🦫 @BeavsTweets

The hell’s goin on in the Big12? Bet 12…dollars? Scared money don’t make money. Little boy type bets smhThe hell’s goin on in the Big12? Bet 12…dollars? twitter.com/unnecroughness…

Dr. Rich Parker @richparker222



*betting on ish games is bad part. That’s it* Broke college kid was trying to earn a living. NFL players can bet other sports but this guy can’t? **betting on ish games is bad part. That’s it* twitter.com/unnecroughness…

What the future holds for Hunter Dekkers is uncertain, but he is stepping away from the football team.

Iowa State 2023 season

Losing Hunter Dekkers is a blow as he was in the middle of a quarterback competition and could've been the starting quarterback.

Now, with Dekkers stepping away, the quarterback competition will be between redshirt freshman Rocco Becht, four-star true freshman J.J. Kohl, and college transfer Tanner Hughes.

Iowa State is set to open its 2023 college football season on Saturday, September 2 against Northern Iowa. This year, Iowa State will host the likes of Oklahoma, Baylor, BYU and Kansas State.

