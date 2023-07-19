Tony Pauline's top NFL prospects to watch out for at Central Florida, Houston & Iowa State ft. Patrick Paul

Central Florida and Houston are just two of three former American Athletic Conference programs who enter league play in the Big 12 this season.

The third team, Cincinnati, could be in for a tough stretch. The loss of their head coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin as well as several defections via the transfer portal could result in the Bearcats struggling the next few seasons.

Top NFL prospects to watch out for at Central Florida

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

UCF is one of three programs that made the jump from the AAC to the Big 12 this season. The program as a whole is not as explosive as it once was, and its offense is nowhere near as spellbinding as its been in the past. Still, the scoring side of the ball has the best NFL prospects.

Tylan Grable was a bit of an unknown last season after transferring from Jacksonville State to UCF as a fifth-year senior.

Oliver Hodgkinson @ojhodgkinson



pic.twitter.com/SvmFdSYzeK I was a big fan of Tylan Grable (#71) as an #NFLDraft prospect coming into the season and you can see his light feet, good first step, and the flexibility to get up and under his opponent on this touchdown springing block…

He went on to have a terrific campaign and is back for an additional senior year. Grable is a well-built college left tackle who blocks with solid fundamentals and a nasty attitude. He’s explosive and strong, and he consistently knocks defenders back off the ball.

Grable shows a bit of stiffness in his game, and a move to right tackle or possibly guard is in the offing. While I presently grade him as a sixth-round prospect, several scouts I’ve spoken with believe Grable has early Day 3 potential.

Receiver Javon Baker and defensive tackle Ricky Barber have both received draftable grades from scouts I’ve spoken with. Baker is a tall pass catcher with marginal speed, while Barber is a smaller but explosive front-line defender who projects as a three-technique tackle.

Top NFL prospects to watch out for at Houston

The Cougars make the move to the Big 12, and in doing so, they enter a conference much closer to home. The team had four players selected in April’s draft, including receiver Tank Dell, who was the 69th overall choice. The program could have a player selected earlier in next April’s draft.

I’ve had left tackle Patrick Paul stamped as draftable since 2021, and the senior is getting some early (top-42) grades in the scouting community. Paul is a big blocker with terrific length and size. He’s a strong run blocker who is terrific in pass protection and shows a lot of ability blocking in motion.

I like his upside, but I feel he may be better off on the right side. I don’t doubt Paul could end up in the first round of next April’s draft, yet I don’t feel he’s a top 32 player at this point.

Chidozie Nwankwo is a quick three-technique defensive tackle who plays with leverage and great quickness, and he easily moves about the field. Nelson Ceaser is an athletic pass rusher who projects to outside linebacker in a 3-4.

Linebacker David Ugwoegbu is a bit of an enigma. Off the 2021 film, Ugwoegbu was a dominant force at Oklahoma who was constantly around the ball making plays. He’s large and forceful, and he was so good two years ago that scouts gave him a Day 2 grade.

Ugwoegbu then played terribly last season under a new coaching staff and different defensive scheme. While he has a sixth-round grade on my board, most scouts feel he won’t be selected in the 2024 draft. Ugwoegbu needs a huge season to prove them wrong.

Top NFL prospects to watch out for at Iowa State

In many ways, Iowa State was the talk of the football world the past eight months.

First Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft, was forced into action for the San Francisco 49ers and led the team to the NFC title game. Then the New York Jets surprised everyone when they made pass rusher Will McDonald the 15th pick of this year’s draft. Once again, the program offers impact defensive prospects and a sleeper at quarterback.

T.J. Tampa has been getting a lot of love in the scouting community. The senior cornerback has the measurables to be an early pick in the draft. At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, he’s fast, physical and good enough that opposing quarterbacks stay away from him. He needs to polish his game, but he has terrific upside.

Hook'em Headlines @HookemHeadlines

1. Quinn Ewers (UT), 62.1

2. Max Duggan (TCU), 57.2

3. Jalon Daniels (KU), 57.0

4. Hunter Dekkers (ISU), 55.2

5. Spencer Sanders (OkSt), 52.7 Highest-graded Big 12 QBs under pressure in the last 3 weeks of last season:1. Quinn Ewers (UT), 62.12. Max Duggan (TCU), 57.23. Jalon Daniels (KU), 57.04. Hunter Dekkers (ISU), 55.25. Spencer Sanders (OkSt), 52.7 pic.twitter.com/vrH4GVR6rC

Quarterback Hunter Dekkers draws a variety of opinions, but his game is comparable to Purdy’s. Dekkers is a smart, tough quarterback who delivers accurate passes and effectively leads his offense down the field. Dekkers must do a better job protecting the football and be more consistent, but he has next-level potential.

Iowa State Pro Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yr 3.57 4th T.J. Tampa CB 2 4Sr 3.35 6th Myles Purchase CB 5 3Jr 3.27 7th Hunter Dekkers QB 12 4Jr 2.99 FA Jarrod Hufford G 54 5Sr 2.99 FA Isaiah Lee DT 93 6Sr 2.98 FA Tyler Miller T 66 4Jr 2.73 FA Darrell Simmons Jr. G 55 5Sr 2.71 FA Dimitri Stanley WR 14 5Sr

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator