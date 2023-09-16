Where is Rocco Becht from? Taking a closer look at Iowa State Cyclone QB's family and personal life

Rocco Becht is one of the most talked-about upcoming quarterbacks in college football. The redshirt freshman has earned his spot as the starting quarterback for the Iowa State Cyclones. He still has an entire season ahead of him to further prove his mettle as the number one Cyclones quarterback.

Apart from him being a rising star in Iowa State football, however, not many fans know details about Rocco's personal life, with many asking, where is Becht from? Well, we’ve got the answer for you.

Becht is from Zephyrhills, Florida. He grew up in the city and also began his education there. Becht attended Wiregrass Ranch High School in Wesley Chapel, Florida. He also played football for the school. He won the Sunshine Athletic Conference East Offensive Player of the Year in 2020. He was also selected for the All-Pasco first-team for The Laker/Lutz News.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who is Rocco Becht’s father?

Rocco is the son of Anthony Becht, a former NFL tight end. Anthony played his college career at West Virginia. He recorded the second most catches by a tight end in the school’s history, catching for 1,173 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also an honorable mention for All-American as a senior.

Following his college playing career, Becht was drafted by the New York Jets in the 2000 NFL Draft. He went on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and Kansas City Chiefs over 12 years. He currently coaches the XFL team, the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Without a doubt, the strongest football influence on Rocco while growing up was his father. Rocco’s mother, DeeAnn Becht, has also been very supportive of his career and is very vocal on social media about it.

Expand Tweet

Rocco committed to Iowa State Cyclones football in 2021 and enrolled in January 2022. He redshirted his freshman year and is now on the team as a redshirt freshman. He rose in the quarterback pecking order following criminal charges leveled against quarterback Hunter Dekker and other Cyclones players.

Rocco impressed in the Cyclones’ first game of the season against the Northern Iowa Panthers. He passed for 113 yards and two touchdowns as the Cyclones cruised to victory. Things were different in their second game as they lost 20-13 to their rivals, Iowa. Rocco and the Cyclones will be looking to bounce back as they face Ohio later today.