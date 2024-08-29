  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Aug 29, 2024 11:48 GMT
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Temple? Time, Channel, TV schedule and Live Stream Aug. 30 | College Football Week 1 (Image Credits - GETTY/IMAGN)
The No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners will commence their 2024 season by hosting the Temple Owls on Friday. The Week 1 game will take place at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners are heavy favorites against the Owls, and here's how to catch the game.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Temple game?

The Oklahoma vs. Temple game will be broadcast live on ESPN, with kick-off at 7 p.m. ET.

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Date: Friday, Aug. 30
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET

Oklahoma vs. Temple live stream details

Fans can livestream the Oklahoma vs. Temple contest on Fubo.

Who will be the starting QB for Oklahoma vs. Temple?

The Oklahoma Sooners will start sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold in their opening game of the 2024 season against Temple. Arnold threw for 563 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions last season when he was the backup for Dillon Gabriel.

Who will be the starting QB for Temple vs. Oklahoma?

The Temple Owls will start junior Forrest Brock as quarterback against Oklahoma on Friday. Brock played one game for Temple last season when he came on in the second half of a 55-0 loss to SMU. He completed seven of 15 passes for 60 yards with one interception.

Oklahoma's schedule for the 2024 season

Here's a look at Oklahoma's schedule for the 2024 college football season:

  • Aug. 30: vs. Temple
  • Sept. 7: vs. Houston
  • Sept. 14: vs. Tulane
  • Sept. 21: vs. Tennessee
  • Sept. 28: @ Auburn
  • Oct. 5: BYE
  • Oct. 12: vs. Texas
  • Oct. 19: vs. South Carolina
  • Oct. 26: @ Ole Miss
  • Nov. 2: vs. Maine
  • Nov. 9: @ Missouri
  • Nov. 23: vs. Alabama
  • Nov. 29: @ LSU

Temple's schedule for the 2024 season

Here's a look at Temple's schedule for the upcoming college football season:

  • Aug. 30: @ Oklahoma
  • Sept. 7: @ Navy
  • Sept. 14: vs. Coastal Carolina
  • Sept. 21: vs. Utah State
  • Sept. 26: vs. Army
  • Oct. 5: @ Uconn
  • Oct. 12: BYE
  • Oct.19: vs. Tulsa
  • Oct. 26: @ East Carolina
  • Nov. 2: BYE
  • Nov. 9: @ Tulane
  • Nov. 16: vs. Florida Atlantic
  • Nov. 22: @ UTSA
  • Nov. 30: vs. North Texas

