How to watch Oklahoma vs. Temple? Time, Channel, TV schedule and Live Stream Aug. 30 | College Football Week 1

The No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners will commence their 2024 season by hosting the Temple Owls on Friday. The Week 1 game will take place at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners are heavy favorites against the Owls, and here's how to catch the game.

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Temple game?

The Oklahoma vs. Temple game will be broadcast live on ESPN, with kick-off at 7 p.m. ET.

TV Channel: ESPN

Date: Friday, Aug. 30

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Oklahoma vs. Temple live stream details

Fans can livestream the Oklahoma vs. Temple contest on Fubo.

Who will be the starting QB for Oklahoma vs. Temple?

The Oklahoma Sooners will start sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold in their opening game of the 2024 season against Temple. Arnold threw for 563 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions last season when he was the backup for Dillon Gabriel.

Who will be the starting QB for Temple vs. Oklahoma?

The Temple Owls will start junior Forrest Brock as quarterback against Oklahoma on Friday. Brock played one game for Temple last season when he came on in the second half of a 55-0 loss to SMU. He completed seven of 15 passes for 60 yards with one interception.

Oklahoma's schedule for the 2024 season

Here's a look at Oklahoma's schedule for the 2024 college football season:

Aug. 30: vs. Temple

Sept. 7: vs. Houston

Sept. 14: vs. Tulane

Sept. 21: vs. Tennessee

Sept. 28: @ Auburn

Oct. 5: BYE

Oct. 12: vs. Texas

Oct. 19: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 26: @ Ole Miss

Nov. 2: vs. Maine

Nov. 9: @ Missouri

Nov. 23: vs. Alabama

Nov. 29: @ LSU

Temple's schedule for the 2024 season

Here's a look at Temple's schedule for the upcoming college football season:

Aug. 30: @ Oklahoma

Sept. 7: @ Navy

Sept. 14: vs. Coastal Carolina

Sept. 21: vs. Utah State

Sept. 26: vs. Army

Oct. 5: @ Uconn

Oct. 12: BYE

Oct.19: vs. Tulsa

Oct. 26: @ East Carolina

Nov. 2: BYE

Nov. 9: @ Tulane

Nov. 16: vs. Florida Atlantic

Nov. 22: @ UTSA

Nov. 30: vs. North Texas

