Alabama looks lost right now, with no answer as to who's going to be the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback for the rest of the year. That's a dangerous question to have in Week 4 of college football, as Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner, and Ty Simpson seemed all equally clueless so far in the season.

Alabama barely managed to win a game against lower opposition in the form of South Florida. Nick Saban's men only managed to score two touchdowns and a field goal agaisnt a team from The American. Tyler Buchner only got 34 yards and Ty Simpson 73 in the 17-3 victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Ole Miss encounter didn't look like a particularly tough encounter for Alabama at the start of the season, but a month later if the Rebels won it wouldn't even look like that much of an upset. Ole Miss is currently ranked No. 15 in the nation and Alabama is No. 13.

Their seasons have gone in opposite directions, as the Rebels have jumped seven spots from their start of the season at No. 22 and Bama has dropped nine spots from their pre-season ranking of No.4.

The highlight of the Rebels' season so far, was the victory 37-20 over then No. 24 Tulane in Week 2. Last week, they defeated Georgia Tech 48-23 as Jaxson Dart threw 251 yards with one touchdown.

Dart is in his second season with the Rebels, after transferring in from USC after the 2021 season. He has had a good season so far, with 852 yards, seven touchdown passes, and one interception.

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Alabama on?

You can watch the game on CBS and stream it through Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

When and where is the game?

The game is on Saturday, September 23, at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

What's the game's start time?

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET

Who's the favorite?

The Crimson Tide is still a seven-point favorite in this game, despite their struggles in the season so far. It would be embarrassing for Nick Saban to lose back-to-back home games, after the Week 2 defeat at the hands of Texas.

The Rebels do have the confidence and feeling that they can win their first rivalry game versus the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2015. We are taking a shot, and predicting a Rebel victory.