How to watch Pac-12 Media Day? TV channel, live streaming info, start time and more

The 2023 Pac-12 Media Day is scheduled for Friday, July 21, from the Resort World in Las Vegas, Nevada. There is much to dive into about the event as the conference has been finding its way into the news throughout the offseason.

The Pac-12 Media Day will be streaming on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Now, Pac-12.com and Pac-12 Insider. This event begins at 8:45 a.m. PT with the Utah Utes. The UCLA Bruins will be the final team to take the stage at 3:55 p.m. PT.

What should we expect from the Pac-12 Media Day this year, and what are some of the major talking points? Let's take a look.

What are the biggest storylines for the Pac-12 Media Day?

UCLA vs. Colorado

The biggest storyline buzzing through the event is the lack of a Pac-12 media rights deal. This was expected to be announced before the end of June and will reportedly not be announced during the Pac-12 Media Day. The conference's current deal with ESPN and Fox expires in July 2024, and there seems to be no resolution in sight.

Another storyline that will be discussed falls under one team: the Colorado Buffaloes. They have been rumored to leave the Pac-12 for a little while now, and without the security of a media rights deal, the jump to a new conference seems as likely as ever.

The media cannot ask Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, though, as he will miss the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day due to a clean-up procedure scheduled for Thursday.

The final major storyline is how the Pac-12 will address the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins exit. We saw the Big 12 try to take some shots at the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns leave their conference to join the Southeastern Conference.

The Bruins and Trojans head to the Big Ten beginning in 2024, and it is obvious that the news has created an obstacle for the Pac-12.

Who will be speaking during the media day?

Below is a chart of the speakers and times they will are scheduled for. This will be interesting as each team brings two players to answer questions from the assembled media.

School Time (PT) Speakers Utah 8:45 a.m. Kyle Whittingham, quarterback Cameron Rising, safety Cole Bishop USC 9:20 a.m. Lincoln Riley, quarterback Caleb Williams, linebacker Mason Cobb Stanford 9:55 a.m. Troy Taylor, wide receiver John Humphreys, linebacker Tristan Sinclair Arizona 10:30 a.m. Jedd Fisch, quarterback Jayden de Laura, cornerback Treydan Stukes Washington State 11:05 a.m. Jake Dickert, quarterback Cameron Ward, edge rusher Ron Stone Jr Oregon State 11:40 a.m. Jonathan Smith, wide receiver Anthony Gould, defensive back Kitan Oladapo Washington 1:00 p.m. Kalen DeBoer, quarterback Michael Penix Jr, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio Oregon 1:35 p.m. Dan Lanning, quarterback Bo Nix, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa Arizona State 2:10 p.m. Kenny Dillingham, tight end Jalin Conyers, defensive back Jordan Clark California 2:45 p.m. Justin Wilcox, offensive lineman Matthew Cindric, linebacker Jackson Sirmon Colorado 3:20 p.m. Charles Kelly, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter UCLA Bruins 3:55 p.m. Chip Kelly, offensive lineman Duke Clemens, defensive lineman/linebacker Laiatu Latu

This single-day event will give us a lot of insight into each program and what we should expect from them in 2023.

