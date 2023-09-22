How to watch Rutgers vs. Michigan game? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 23 | College Football Week 4

Michigan will aim to maintain the momentum of its dominating start this season when the No. 2-ranked Wolverines welcome Rutgers to the Big House in Week 4. Notably, Jim Harbaugh will also make his return to the sideline this weekend, marking the end of his self-imposed suspension.

With an unbeaten start to the season, the Wolverines (3-0) have scored between 30 and 35 points in their three games, which comes as a big boost as they head into the Big Ten opener. Their offense has been consistently productive, averaging 402 yards per game.

Rutgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) has a strong offense, having scored 24 or more points in all three games, averaging 346 ypg. The ground attack has been particularly effective, producing an average of 211 ypg.

What Channel is Rutgers vs. Michigan on?

For television viewers, the Rutgers vs. Michigan game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Fans also have the option to live stream the game on Fubo TV, Fox Sports App and FoxSports.com

When and where are Rutgers and Michigan playing?

The Rutgers vs. Michigan matchup is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This stadium, which has the biggest capacity in college football, is the home field for the Michigan Wolverines.

Rutgers vs. Michigan start time

The game between Rutgers and Michigan is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern Time.

Who will be the starting QB for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights?

Following two seasons as a backup, Gavin Wimsatt was named the starting quarterback for Rutgers at the start of this season. So far, he has started on a strong note, throwing for 407 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns, posing threats with his arm and leg.

Who will be the starting QB for the Michigan Wolverines?

Having secured the starting role since the 2022 college football season, J.J. McCarthy remains the starting quarterback for Michigan this season. The former five-star led the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff last season and hopes to repeat that this season.