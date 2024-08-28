How to watch SEC football without cable? Everything you need to know to enjoy Week 1 of CFB

With the 2024 college football season underway, there are a multitude of ways to enjoy SEC football. However, not everyone has cable to watch their favorite programs play on Saturdays. There is no need to worry, though, as there are still ways that fans without cable access can use to enjoy all of the SEC football action.

Let's take a closer look at everything you need to know about how to watch the Southeastern Conference football games without having access to cable television.

How to watch SEC football without cable

SEC Network

SEC Network will broadcast select games from the conference in Week 1. The service is available for free on the SEC Network's website and is also included in ESPN+. Some of these contests will also be available on the network's digital platform, SEC+.

Below is a list of games that are going to be available on the SEC Network and SEC+ for Week 1 of the college football season, which you can watch without cable.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Murray State vs. Missouri (8 p.m. on SECN)

Saturday, Aug. 31

Chattanooga Mocs vs. Tennessee (12:45 p.m. on SECN)

Old Dominion vs. South Carolina (4:15 p.m. on SECN)

Eastern Kentucky vs. Mississippi State (6 p.m. on SEC+)

Furman vs. Ole Miss (7 p.m. on SEC+)

Alabama A&M vs. Auburn (7:30 p.m. on SEC+)

Southern Mississippi vs. Kentucky (7:45 p.m. on SECN)

What streaming services will have SEC football games on them?

There are a handful of streaming services that will allow users to not miss any SEC football action in Week 1. The games will be airing on ESPN, ABC and SEC Network, so finding a streaming service that carries all three of those channels is paramount to being able to watch these games.

There are a few streaming services that have these channels, as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live Sports, Fubo and Sling all provide ABC and ESPN. That means if you do not have cable, making sure you are subscribed to one of these services will allow you to watch all of the SEC football games going forward.

Below are the games that are not included with SEC Network that you will need access to:

Thursday, Aug. 29

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Arkansas (7:30 p.m. on ESPNU)

Friday, Aug. 30

Temple vs. Oklahoma (7 p.m. on ESPN)

Saturday, Aug. 31

Virginia Tech vs. Vanderbilt (12:00 p.m. on ESPN)

Clemson vs. Georgia (12:00 p.m. on ABC)

Miami (FL) vs. Florida (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

Colorado State vs. Texas (3:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Western Kentucky vs. Alabama (7 p.m. on ESPN)

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. on ABC)

Sunday, Sept. 1

LSU vs. USC (7:30 p.m. on ABC)

