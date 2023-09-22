The TCU Horned Frogs are going through a rough patch after being defeated by the Deion Sanders Buffaloes in Week 1 of college football. Since then, they have rectified things with victories over Nichols State and Houston in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively.

Last week, they defeated Houston 36-13 in a game in which quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 314 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Their strong passing game was accompanied by a very strong rushing game. They recorded 250 rushing yards and touchdowns through their ground offensive efforts.

The SMU Mustangs are currently 2-1, having faced a difficult task in Week 2 when they faced the Oklahoma Sooners. They did win their games against LA Tech and Prairie View. In Week 3 they blew Prairie View out of the water, winning 69-0.

Their quarterback, Preston Stone, threw for 300 yards with five touchdown passes but had one interception in their victory against Prairie View. Their running game was rather quiet for a 69-point victory, only recording 177 yards.

The Horned Frogs need to recover some of the prestige they obtained last year, when they unexpectedly reached the college football playoffs and defeated Michigan in the semifinal.

Their heavy defeat against the Georgia Bulldogs in the final showed the team had more flaws than many thought and the Colorado game proved so again.

What channel is TCU vs. SMU on?

You can watch the game on Fox Sports 1. You can stream the game through DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and Vidgo.

When and where is TCU vs. SMU?

The game is Saturday, September 23rd, at the Amon G. Carter Stadium in Forth Worth, Texas.

When is the game scheduled to start?

The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who's the favorite?

While the SMU Mustangs have a good football program, the TCU Horned Frogs are a 6.5-point favorite. TCU is a Power Five school, and while they started the year with an important loss to Deion Sanders and the Buffs, they should easily navigate this game and come out on top.