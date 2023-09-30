How to watch the South Carolina vs. Tennessee game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - Saturday, Sept. 30th | College Football Week 5

The South Carolina Gamecocks are traveling up to Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the Volunteers in Week 5 of college football. While the Vols have a better overall record at 3-1, South Carolina is above them in the divisional standings because of their 1-1 conference record. The Gamecocks have an overall record of 2-2, while the Volunteers are 0-1 in their conference record after a shocking defeat at the hands of Florida in Week 3.

South Carolina is coming off a victory against conference opposition in the form of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Gamecocks came on top 37-30, in a game in which shockingly they only led the offensive statistical chart on the scoreline. Mississippi State had 519 total yards in offense, to South Carolina's 432.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Bulldogs ruled the air game with 487 passing yards by their quarterback Will Rogers, to Spencer Rattler's 288 for the Gamecocks. The ground game was a completely different story though, with the Starkville school only recording 32 yards to South Carolina's 144. Rattler was efficient with his yards, throwing three touchdown passes in the game.

Tennessee faced easy opposition in Week 4 in the form of the UTSA Roadrunners, whom they defeated 45-14. They were helped by the fact that UTSA had quarterback issues, with starting quarterback Frank Harris out with an injury.

They started the game with backup Eddie Lee Marburger for the second straight week but had to change to third-string QB Owen McCown after halftime looking for a better performance. Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton threw for 209 yards with two touchdown passes. They are currently ranked No. 23 in the country heading into Week 5.

What channel is the South Carolina vs. Tennessee game on?

The game will air through the SEC Network, and you can stream it through the ESPN app. You can stream the SEC Network through DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo and YouTube TV.

When and where is South Carolina vs. Tennessee?

The game is set for Saturday, September 30, at the Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

When is the game scheduled to start?

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time.