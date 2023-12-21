How to watch South Florida vs Syracuse today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream for RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl 2023

One could say that South Florida vs Syracuse in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl features two teams with points to prove. That's because the 6-6 Bulls and 6-6 Orange both needed to win their final regular season games to earn this Bowl berth.

To qualify, Syracuse needed to beat Wake Forest and they managed to eke out a single possession win, 35-31. USF, on the other hand, had an easier time as they demolished Charlotte 48-14 on their way to this Bowl game. However, it's worth noting that interim Orange head coach Nunzio Campanile will coach his last game for the team.

For the Bulls, it's safe to claim that their coaching situation is on the more stable side. Rookie head coach Alex Golesh has been quite successful at the helm, considering USF only won a single game last season. Their even .500 record is far more impressive of a turnaround than what some might think, and a Bowl victory would just be a fitting feather in their caps.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

That said, the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl featuring South Florida vs Syracuse is set. Who's going to win?

What channel is South Florida vs Syracuse on today?

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: The Boca Raton Bowl featuring South Florida vs Syracuse will be live-streamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best out there for streaming college football today.

What time is South Florida vs Syracuse on today?

South Florida vs Syracuse will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, on Dec. 21.

Who will be the starting QB for South Florida against the Syracuse Orange?

Redshirt freshman QB Byrum Brown has been the man of the moment for South Florida, helping them become one of the higher-scoring squads in the nation (30.8 PPG, 455.3 total yards of offense per game). And his splits show just how important of a player he is on his team.

For the year, the youngster has already tallied 3,078 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 total interceptions. But he's far more than just a passer, as he also accumulated an excellent 745 rushing yards and 11 rushing TDs. He's an elite two-way threat that Syracuse's defense will have to contend with all at once.

Who will be the starting QB for Syracuse against the South Florida Bulls?

The QB side is not looking as good for Syracuse, as their erstwhile starting quarterback Garrett Shrader is out of the game due to a shoulder injury. While he did play that pivotal game against Wake Forest, he is once again listed as out as he recently underwent surgery for his shoulder.

In his place, the Orange will have to upgrade at QB and fast. They recently got former Ohio State star Kyle McCord via the transfer portal (a massive news), but there's no indication he'll see action in the Boca Raton Bowl. Instead, a recently released depth chart featured redshirt freshman Braden Davis at QB1 (via Nunes Magician), so that's the more likely option.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season