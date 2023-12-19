How to watch UTSA vs Marshall today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream for Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl 2023

For the 2023 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, UTSA versus Marshall will be the headliner in a battle of offense versus defense. The Roadrunners are among the higher-scoring teams in the nation, while the Thundering Herd pride themselves on preventing opponents from doing anything good on third down and the red zone.

UTSA is ranked 37th in ppg with an average of 31.7, which should be more than enough to challenge Marshall's defense. Aside from that, they're also within the top 50 in total yards per game (39th), passing yards (49th), and rushing yards (48th). Overall, it looks to be a well-balanced offense looking to kick things into high gear come the Bowl.

On the other side, the Marshall Thundering Herd will once again have to rely on their excellent third down and red zone defense to pull out the win. They don't score as much due to their more defensive-minded mentality (23.3 ppg, good for only 93rd in the nation). But as previously mentioned, they are extremely tough to go against on third down (19th) and the red zone (7th), so that's something UTSA must prepare for.

Now, enough with the numbers: the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl is upon us. Who will win this highly anticipated matchup featuring UTSA vs Marshall?

What channel is UTSA vs Marshall on today?

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: The Frisco Bowl featuring UTSA versus Marshall will be live-streamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best out there for streaming college football today.

What time is UTSA vs Marshall on today?

UTSA versus Marshall will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET, on Dec. 19.

Who will be the starting QB for UTSA against the Marshall Thundering Herd?

UTSA's offense will be once again bannered by senior QB Frank Harris. He is not exactly a household name by any means, but his numbers are elite. For the year, he passed for 2,506 total yards, which included 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

However, this is going to be Harris' last college football game before he's likely to move on to the pros. So it is critical for the Roadrunners to have an excellent offensive performance--considering how their troubles on this end of the floor cost them a victory in last year's Cure Bowl.

Who will be the starting QB for Marshall against the UTSA Roadrunners?

With its starting QB entering the transfer portal, Marshall will now have to turn to freshman Cole Pennington in this upcoming Frisco Bowl. One could say it's clear that he's not at Harris' level yet, but time is on the youngster's side. But for the sake of numbers, here are his splits this season: 49 of 79 passing attempts for 437 yards and six interceptions (no touchdowns) in three games.

If he's supposed to prove why he deserves to lead the offense for the Thundering Herd in the foreseeable future, then this Bowl game is his golden opportunity.

