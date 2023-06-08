Michigan NCAAF Transfer Portal rankings: How have the Wolverines fared in the portal? 

The 2023-24 Michigan Wolverines will be one of the most impactful teams in college football. After an outstanding 13-1 (9-0) season last year to win the Big Ten Conference and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, they lost to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45.

In order to take the next step as a program and be viewed as a legitimate national championship contender, the Wolverines had to continue to add talent through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Let's look closer into their moves in the portal to determine how they will do this season.

Michigan has been active in the transfer portal

The Michigan Wolverines have been extremely active since the transfer portal started. They had their starting quarterback Cade McNamara leave and replaced him with Indiana Hoosier Jack Tuttle. They went on and added linebacker Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska), offensive lineman Drake Nugent (Stanford), offensive tackle Myles Hinton (Stanford), tight end AJ Barner (Indiana), offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson (Arizona State), edge rusher Josaiah Stewart (Coastal Carolina), kicker James Turner (Louisville), and cornerback Josh Wallace (UMass) throughout the offseason.

They did have to replace a handful of players that left the program, but they did exceptionally well to plug in some holes the roster had. One of the key takeaways was the ability to add to their offensive line to try to dominate the trenches. Adding three offensive linemen addresses a hole in the offense as now J.J. McCarthy or Jack Tuttle will get the ability to not deal with pressure. Also, Michigan is a solid running team, and being able to hold blocks for senior running back Blake Corum will make them be able to move the chains a lot more effectively.

This team was one of the most prolific offensive teams in the nation as they averaged 40.4 points per game and converted on 45.16 percent of third down attempts and 80.95 percent of fourth down tries. If this offensive line can continue to block and get 41 rushing touchdowns in 2023, it will be a huge bonus.

Their defense also got a smidge better with cornerback Josh Wallace and edge rusher Josaiah Stewart joining the Wolverines. The team has added a backup kicker that was 31st in NCAA with 98 points. Their defense has been struggling, and they did not fully address that, so the Michigan Wolverines get a solid B for their transfer portal grade thus far.

