Hugh Freeze at SEC media days: Top 5 questions Auburn HC must answer

The SEC media days are set for July 14-17 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

On July 15, Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze will speak to the media. Ahead of his time, speaking to the media, here are five questions we want Freeze to answer.

Top 5 questions Hugh Freeze should answer at SEC media day

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, What drew Auburn to Jackson Arnold?

The Auburn Tigers landed Jackson Arnold in the transfer portal.

Arnold was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, and he committed to Oklahoma. However, he struggled with the Sooners and entered the portal and committed to Auburn.

Ad

Trending

Why Freeze and the Tigers wanted Arnold as their QB instead of other transfers.

#2, How does he get over .500?

Hugh Freeze is entering his third year at Auburn, but he has yet to have an above .500 season.

Freeze and Auburn went 5-7 last season after going 6-7 the year prior. When Auburn hired Freeze, the hope was that he would help the Tigers be competitive in the SEC again.

However, that hasn't been the case, and Freeze will likely be asked about how he gets over the hump.

Ad

#3, What are the expectations for Auburn?

Auburn is entering 2025 with expectations of being much better.

After landing Arnold, Hugh Freeze's team has its win/total set at 7.5. The Tigers will likely be bowl-game bound, but whether or not playoffs are realistic is uncertain.

#4, Why has recruiting taken a step back?

Auburn hired Hugh Freeze to help with recruiting, but the recruiting has taken a step back. The Tigers are at the bottom of the SEC rankings in terms of recruiting.

Ad

In the Class of 2026, Auburn ranks 78th in the country and has yet to land a five-star recruit. Why Freeze and Auburn have struggled to recruit is uncertain.

#5, How to start strong in Week 1?

Auburn has a tough task in Week 1as Freeze and the Tigers are on the road to play the Baylor Bears.

Although it's a non-conference game, it will be a pivotal game for Auburn to start strong and set the tone for the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.