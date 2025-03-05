"Humility is a week away": When Kirby Smart revealed what it takes for Georgia to always stay on top

In January 2023, ESPN’s Rece Davis told Kirby Smart about the mindset that keeps the Bulldogs on top after Georgia’s dominant National Championship win over TCU sealed back-to-back titles.

Smart’s philosophy has paid off - he led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, defeating No. 1 Alabama in 2021 and overwhelming TCU in 2022.

“I'm humble enough to know that humility is a week away,” Smart told Davis (4:33). “I learned that at an early age. Humility is always a week away, but we will not be hunted. That's not going to happen.”

For Smart, "not being hunted" means maintaining an aggressive, attack-first mentality. He explained:

“If we're aggressive then we're not being hunted, we're on the attack, we're on the prowl, we're trying to be the lion in The Jungle that wants to be the king of the jungle".

The Bulldogs coach also stressed the dangers of entitlement:

"The Mighty Fall because of not having humility, not being where your feet are, not believing in what's got you there, not being coachable".

For Georgia, the idea that "humility is a week away" serves as a constant reminder to stay grounded, work hard and avoid the complacency that derails dynasties.

Kirby Smart’s squad performance in last two seasons

Kirby Smart looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish - Source: Imagn

Last season, Kirby Smart’s squad went 10-2 in the regular season, earning a spot in the SEC Championship Game. In a rematch against Texas, the Bulldogs secured the conference title with a 22-19 overtime win, clinching the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. But Georgia fell to Notre Dame 23-10 in the Sugar Bowl.

In 2023, Georgia finished the regular season with a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, 27-24. The defeat kept Georgia out of the College Football Playoff, leaving it to face Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

The Bulldogs dominated with a record-breaking 63-3 victory, marking the largest point differential in both Orange Bowl history and FBS bowl history, surpassing the previous record set in the 2022 National Championship Game.

