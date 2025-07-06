  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I admire Kobe Bryant": When legendary Nick Saban got 100% real about his admiration for late star

"I admire Kobe Bryant": When legendary Nick Saban got 100% real about his admiration for late star

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Jul 06, 2025 10:46 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Nick Saban is one of the most iconic names in the annals of college football, the same way Kobe Bryant is in basketball. As the saying goes, real recognizes real. Bryant is undoubtedly one of the greatest NBA players of this century. So it was hardly surprising when Saban, a legendary coach, named the late NBA star as one he admires.

Ad

Saban disclosed during an interview at the Nick Saban Legacy Award Ceremony three years ago (3:30-5:0):

“Anybody in any profession who has had a tremendous amount of success, I have an admiration for that because I know how difficult it is. I don’t care if it’s in the music, you know, the Eagles or Michael Jackson or the Rolling Stones. I mean, those people have been successful for a long, long time. Elton John. You know, I admire that.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I admire Kobe Bryant. I admire Michael Jordan; guys who were dominant for a long, long time, and they did it on a very consistent basis because some people can be dominant for a little while, but it takes a special someone because it’s not really human nature to try to be the best you can be.
Ad
"It’s human nature to survive. So when you have somebody who gets to the point where they wanna be the best they can be and they can sustain it for a long, long time, that’s really something that I have a tremendous amount of appreciation and admiration for.”
youtube-cover
Ad

When will the 2025 Nick Saban Legacy Award be held?

The 2025 edition of the Nick Saban Legacy Award will be held on Aug. 18, at the Red Mountain Theatre in Birmingham, Alabama. Nick Saban and his wife, Terry, will be guests of honor at the event, which is slated to be co-hosted by Lauren Sisler and Rick Neuheisel.

The Nick Saban Legacy Award was first presented in 2022. It's a national award that is focused on recognizing the lifetime achievements of college coaches and honoring their respective contributions to the game.

Ad

Over the past editions, the award has honored Steve Spurrier, Eddie Robinson, Frank Beamer and Bobby Bowden. This year’s edition will honor the late Auburn legend Pat Dye and former Duke coach David Cutcliffe.

Over the years, Saban has become the epitome of dedication and success in college football coaching. In 17 years as Alabama coach, he amassed six national championships and nine SEC championships. He's widely regarded as the most successful coach in college football.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications