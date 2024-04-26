“I can relate” - $22M worth Cam Newton gives nod of approval to no. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams’ unique fashion choices

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton showed support for Caleb Williams’ fashion choices recently. Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams caught attention for his unique fashion choices, including painted nails and a distinctive phone case.

NFL MVP(2015) Cam Newton came to his defense. Drafted first overall by the Chicago Bears, Williams confidently talked about his outfit with Newton on draft night while Newton himself rocked the red carpet for NFL Network. Williams donned an elegant double-breasted zip-up navy blue suit.

"I paint my nails, I wear unique things," Williams declared on "Fashion Cam," a nod to Newton's trendsetting style.

$22M worth Newton(as per Forbes), ever the fashion icon, simply replied:

"I can relate."

On "Good Morning Football," Newton spoke out in support of Williams, attributing his style to his generation and emphasizing the importance of self-expression. He challenged the hypocrisy of promoting individuality while criticizing those who dare to be different.

"We can’t be hypocrites in America. We can’t promote land of the free and then all of a sudden when somebody does something that’s unique, you crucify him. I think the profession we’re in, Gen Z is here,” Newton said

Newton shifted the focus to what truly matters on the field. He argued that as long as a player's performance isn't affected by their personal style choices, it shouldn't be a concern.

"If it starts bleeding into their play, that’s when you can care. As I’m seeing these highlights of Caleb Williams, pink nails, red nails, green nails, no nails, if you can play football and win football games in that locker room for that franchise, nothing else matters."

Cam Newton weighed in on Mahomes and Williams comparison

Cam Newton dissected the strengths and weaknesses of top NFL Draft prospects on his podcast, "4th and 1." He acknowledged the exciting comparisons of projected number one pick Caleb Williams to Patrick Mahomes.

Newton identified Williams' ability to make daring plays as both a gift and a potential curse.

"I think his gift can and possibly will be his curse...his inability to make the bold play," Newton said. “And also, how does he manage the expectation?" Newton continued.

Newton talked about the harsh realities of the NFL, where mistakes are magnified under the spotlight. He also acknowledged the immense expectations Williams already faced in college.

"Obviously, everybody says Caleb Williams' NFL comparison will be Patrick Mahomes...it's a big comparison, I think it's an accurate comparison though, too,” Newton said.

While some might see these comparisons to Mahomes as daunting, Newton believes they hold merit. He recognizes Williams' talent for extending plays and making throws on the run, similar to the Kansas City Cheifs star.

Can Williams handle the weight of expectation and translate his college brilliance to the NFL? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.