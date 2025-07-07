"I don’t want to piss EA" - LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier pinpoints must have major 'update' on EA Sports College Football 26

Garrett Nussmeier, starting quarterback for the LSU Tigers, is one of the cover stars for EA College Football 26. Nussmeier will feature in the latest iteration of the gaming franchise, available for preorder on Monday, July 7, 2025, and will officially release on July 10, 2025.

While the LSU Tigers superstar is pumped about the game, he feels there's one significant update missing in EA Sports College Football 26. According to Sports Illustrated, Nussmeier said:

"Don’t even get me started. There is no place like Death Valley at night, first off. Kyle Field is loud, I will give them that, but it is not Death Valley."

He continued:

"The Swamp is loud, but it is not Death Valley. For us to be three… I don’t want to piss EA off, because I want my rating to be nice, so shout out to EA Sports for bringing the game back. I am not mad, I am just saying. If you are updating the player ratings, maybe come to one more game and maybe you can update the stadium rankings. Maybe you will change your mind."

Nussmeier's reservations stem from LSU's stadium, known as 'Death Valley,' being ranked as the third-toughest stadium in college football. It's ranked behind Texas' Kyle Field, and Florida's 'The Swamp' at the start of the game.

Garrett Nussmeier's rating went up from EA Sports College Football 25

Garrett Nussmeier has come a long way from last season. The Edward S. Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) product started the 2024 season as a first-time starter with the Tigers and has not looked back since.

Nussmeier was rated 85 at the start of last year's iteration, and he's been bumped to 92 for College Football 26. The superstar quarterback is one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in this year's game, alongside Penn State's Drew Allar and Clemson's Cade Klubnik.

Speaking about being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26, Garrett Nussmeier said:

"I’m very blessed to be on the cover first off. I mean, that is an unbelievable feeling just to even see that, along with the other coaches and players in the game (EA Sports College Football 26). To be able to use myself in the game, I will say, it is an unreal feeling."

Garrett Nussmeier's fans can look forward to playing with him in the game and using the LSU Tigers to conquer EA College Football 26.

