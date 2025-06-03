"I feel like he had something to do with that": When Terry Saban revealed Nick Saban's father’s influence in former Alabama coach’s life

Nick Saban is regarded as one of the greatest coaches on the college football circuit. He won seven national titles before retiring in January 2024.

In September 2021, the "NFL Films" YouTube channel uploaded a video to pay tribute to Saban. In the clip, Saban's wife, Miss Terry, recalled how the late Saban Sr. was a inspiration for his son.

"Nick's father was kind of bigger than life," Miss Terry said (2:00). "And so many times we'd say, 'Wish your dad we're here to see this,' because I feel like he had something to do with that, and we always end it by saying, 'He can, he can see it.'"

Saban Sr. died of a heart attack in September 1973, aged 46. At the time, Saban was in his first year as a graduate assistant at Kent State.

According to reports, Saban Sr. coached at a Pop Warner football team, which is a nonprofit organization that provides activities for youth aged from five to 16. He also worked as a mechanic, equipment manager, travel agent, chef, and driver.

Saban Sr. reportedly bought and fixed up a school bus to drive his team to practice and games. He coached the team to win two Pop Warner state titles.

Nick Saban's father Saban Sr. inspired former Alabama HC even after his death

Former Alabama HC Nick Saban - Source: Imagn

While honoring his father on mbofc.com, Nick Saban wrote about how Saban Sr. continued to inspire his coaching journey even after his death.

"Not a day goes by that I don't miss and think about my dad." Saban wrote. "His passing at forty-six years of age seemed unreal and was devastating to our family; yet, he is always with me in spirit, in my heart, and in my mind. We had a unique relationship because he was my dad, my boss, and my coach.

"I loved him very much and want everyone to know that I wouldn't be the person I am nor have had the success I've enjoyed without the experience of dad in my life; he was my champion! He set a standard of excellence and provided a set of values and direction for my life that I still follow today."

Saban won his first national title at LSU in 2004. He also won six championships at Alabama during his 17 years with the program.

Nick Saban ended his college coaching career with a 292–71–1 record. He also had a 15–17 record in the NFL while coaching the Miami Dolphins for two years.

Saban will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December.

