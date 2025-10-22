"I'm a championship coach": Legendary Ed Orgeron stirs new debate with latest admission about his desire to make coaching return

Ed Orgeron achieved legendary status in the 2019 college football season as he guided the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Orgeron also won a slew of individual awards, including but not limited to the Associated Press Coach of the Year Award, Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, and the SEC Coach of the Year Award.Orgeron is now eyeing a potential return to the touchline. While speaking to Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman, he said,&quot;I'm not gonna take anything, and not everybody's gonna take me. So, it may be a head coach job. It may be a defensive line job with someone that I believe can win a championship.&quot;The one-time national championship-winning head coach concluded,&quot;I'm a championship coach and I'm gonna bring a winning program to their university.&quot;Ed Orgeron coached at the NCAA level for ten seasons. He had stints with the Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, and LSU Tigers. It was with the Tigers that he rose to the pinnacle of college football.However, Orgeron hasn't coached since 2021 when he left the Tigers. He's now seemingly thrown his hat into the ring for a program looking for a championship-winning head coach or elite defensive line coach.Ed Orgeron's former teams soaring in 2025Ed Orgeron is ready to make a return to coaching in the ongoing campaign. However, it's unlikely that he'll be getting calls for the top job from one of his former sides.The Ole Miss Rebels are thriving under the guidance of Lane Kiffin. The perennial postseason contenders started the current campaign with six straight wins before a close loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in their most recent game. However, they're still on track to make this year's playoffs and potentially compete for the national championship.The USC Trojans are performing admirably with Lincoln Riley at the helm. The Trojans have lost just two contests in the campaign, and both were against Top 25 teams. They're now looking to take advantage of an easier schedule and potentially end the season with a bang.Brian Kelly's job with the LSU Tigers isn't under threat. The veteran head coach has led the Tigers to a 5-2 record to start the season. Just like USC, their solitary losses were against ranked opponents. They'll look to finish the season without any more losses to potentially make the playoffs.So, Ed Orgeron might have to explore some not-too-familiar options if he's looking to get a job at the soonest. There'll be teams eager to tap into his wealth of knowledge as a defensive guru and national championship-winning head coach.