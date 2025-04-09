"I'm following where he go": Alvin Kamara reveals reason to visit Coach Prime's Buffaloes

Coach Deion Sanders is one of the most respected figures in American football. The Pro Football Hall of Famer is arguably the greatest cornerback of all time, and currently the head coach of the constantly evolving Colorado Buffaloes.

Ad

Coach Prime's aura is unmatched, and a lot of modern stars in the NFL grew up watching him play. One such player is New Orleans star running back Alvin Kamara, and he was Coach Prime's guest at the Colorado Buffaloes' practice facility.

Kamara said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yes, indeed I'm out here in Boulder man. I'm out here with Prime, out here with the Buffaloes. My guy Swayze out here so I'm following him where he go. It's a good day in practice."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kamara's visit to the Colorado Buffaloes facility follows reports of Shedeur Sanders drawing interest from the New Orleans Saints. This raises the possibility of Kamara taking handoffs from the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner in the upcoming season.

Ad

What's next for Coach Prime and Alvin Kamara?

Coach Prime ended all speculation about departing from the Colorado Buffaloes by signing a lucrative new contract. The five-year, $54 million deal averages $10.8 million annually, making him the fourth-best-paid coach in college football.

The pressure is now on Sanders to justify his pay rise. The Buffaloes ended the 2024 regular season with a 9-3 record, but lost in the Alamo Bowl Game versus the BYU Cougars. Coach Prime must now focus on player development, especially with his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter on their way to the NFL.

Ad

On the other hand, Alvin Kamara remains one of the best dual-threat running backs in the NFL. Kamara is yet to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season, but he more than makes up for that stat line with his receiving yards numbers.

Kamara will aim to get his first Pro Bowl nod since 2021 and potentially take his side back to the playoffs for the first time since Drew Brees's days. However, it's not going to be easy, considering the strength of divisional rivals the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place